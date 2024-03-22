PH reaches USD 133 million export sales in Dubai food expo

305 SHARES Share Tweet

FOODPhilippines, the country’s collective food promotions program, capped its Gulfood participation yielding USD 133 million in export sales, double the total sales it generated from its 2023 participation.

The amount is a combination of booked orders and sales under negotiation following the 5-day food expo which ran from February 19 to 23, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Known as the biggest gathering of leading food and beverage (F&B) brands from more than 190 countries, Gulfood provides a business platform to buyers, exhibitors, and notable personalities in the food and hospitality industries. The annual trade show for food sets the stage where the latest tastes, trends, and innovations are unveiled.

This year, a delegation of 25 Philippine companies engaged in F&B brought to the fore local food products focused on health and wellness. Among the top-selling companies are Pixcel Transglobal, Inc.; SL Agritech Corp.; and Lionheart Farms, Inc. Consequently, the top food products in terms of dollar value of export leads were fruit preserves, cavendish bananas, fermented marine products, and amino sap beverages.

Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) Edward Fereira underscored the crucial role that Gulfood has been playing in the global food scene saying that “the annual food expo has become an entry point for businesses across the world to penetrate the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Region.”

The Philippine Pavilion opened its doors to visitors and foreign trade buyers through a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by export promotions head Edward Fereira and Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Hon. Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, along with other key government officials. The ceremony was followed by a series of matchmaking services and business-to-business meetings between Philippine exporters and foreign trade buyers.

This year’s participation is led by CITEM, an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), in close collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry – Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), and Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai (PTIC-Dubai).

CITEM is also set to hold IFEX Philippines, the country’s biggest international trade show for food and ingredients, on May 10-12, 2024 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, in Pasay City, Philippines.

To learn more about the Philippine exhibitors, visit their digital storefronts on IFEXConnect.com. Read stories on the Philippines’ rich food culture and culinary landscape on foodphilippines.com.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). For 40 years, CITEM has established the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It continues to set the highest standards of creativity, excellence, and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability sectors. CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.

About FOODPhilippines

FOODPhilippines promotes the country as a source of quality food products and ingredients in physical and/or digital trade shows and business-to-business platforms in priority markets around the world. Under the FOODPhilippines banner, the Philippines is positioned as an exporter of healthy, organic, natural, and specialty food products and services.