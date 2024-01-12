PH to showcase products in EU-based consumer goods fair

249 SHARES Share Tweet

DESIGNPhilippines, the country’s banner that markets the creativity and artisanship of competitive Filipino brands and manufacturers in the international stage, will participate in the leading European trade show Ambiente in Messe Frankfurt, Germany from January 26 to 30, 2024.

This year, Ambiente presents contemporary perspectives on modern lifestyle–taking on circular design, careful use of resources, rediscoveries from the archives, and new innovations as key inspirations.

The Philippine delegation, led by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), an attached corporation of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), features a roster of 40 accomplished and up-and-coming Filipino brands and manufacturers.

In the 2023 edition of Ambiente, DESIGNPhilippines generated a total of USD 2.73M in sales with 30 participating companies. For 2024, CITEM is bringing its biggest delegation of Philippine enterprises and manufacturers, collectively aiming to reach USD 3.82M in sales during the five-day trade fair.

A curation of premier products for the European market

Partner Artisan Communities

In a strong bid to highlight crafts from different provinces in the country, DESIGNPhilippines spotlights Antique and Quirino for the Germany-based sourcing show. Both provinces are known for making use of their abundant natural materials in creating functional home and lifestyle pieces.

Antique Province will bring 10 local manufacturers of textiles, looms, and home decor to participate in the trade fair. The province worked with the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP) and DTI-Antique in developing their products that had been initially showcased in Manila FAME 2023.

Meanwhile, Quirino features intricate fossilized flowers, bags, fashion items, furniture, and handmade decor, such as wood carvings, from their local communities. A total of 11 brands are set to represent the province during the international trade fair.

The DESIGNPhilippines participation in Ambiente 2024 is supported by the Office of Senator Loren Legarda. The four-term senator has been an advocate of local manufacturers and weavers throughout the years.

This is the seventh run of DESIGNPhilippines in Ambiente since 2016. Visit the Philippine Pavilion in Ambiente at Hall 10.4 Stands B42 and B72 Messe Frankfurt GmbH Ludwig-Erhard-Anlage 1, 60326 Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Learn more about the Philippine Participation in Ambiente 2024 here.

By Aly Dela Peña

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

For 40 years, CITEM has established the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It continues to set the highest standards of creativity, excellence and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability sectors.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.

About FAME

FAME is a community of brands, designers, and manufacturers that showcase quality artisanal products in signature trade show Manila FAME, on digital platform FAME+, and in trade fairs and B2B initiatives around the world. The FAME community likewise includes global buyers and other stakeholders.

About FAME+

FAME+ is the ultimate digital sourcing and storytelling platform for Philippine quality home, fashion, and lifestyle products. It enables Philippine brands and manufacturers to generate leads and reach global buyers through content creation, learning opportunities, and B2B capabilities. It intends to ensure and improve the discoverability of exhibitors online, creating a community of exhibitors, buyers, and stakeholders in one digital space.