PH tropical food premiums at FOODEX JAPAN 2026

Rich and diverse, CITEM brings authentic, innovative food offerings that champion the country’s best tropical flavors—ingredients that continue to captivate Japanese and international consumers.

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is spearheading the Philippine food delegation at the 51st edition of FOODEX Japan, held from March 10–13, 2026, at the Tokyo Big Sight.

As the export promotion arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), CITEM continues its mission to bridge the best of Philippine food with the global market. Under the FOODPhilippines banner, a curated delegation of 18 exhibitors is reinforcing the country’s position as a reliable hub for high-value processed food and ingredients, successfully aligning tropical heritage with the rigorous quality standards of the modern wellness economy.

According to CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo, “Our presence at FOODEX Japan 2026 is a strategic effort to showcase the adaptability of our MSMEs and the premium quality of our tropical offerings to the Japanese and international markets.” Japan remains one of the priority markets of the Philippines alongside China and the United States. Of the country’s active participation, she adds, “We are dedicated to ensuring that Philippine exporters are not only present, but competitive.”

Strengthening global food systems

CITEM is positioning the Philippines as a vital partner in creating stable and resilient food systems. This year’s product showcase, featuring world-renowned processed bananas, cacao, and pineapples, demonstrates the ability of Philippine MSMEs to meet sophisticated global demands through:

Premium Convenience: High-grade tropical selections standardized for the Ready-to-Eat (RTE) and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) segments;

Functional Innovation: Healthy, gluten-free, and vegan-certified offerings that transform traditional tropical ingredients into functional nutrition; and

Conscious Sourcing: A focus on single-origin transparency to meet the rising demand for conscious consumption in Japan and across the globe.

Beyond quality sourcing, this year’s exhibitors deliver a collective of authentic, innovative, and convenient food finds. Supported in part by the Provincial Government of Isabela and the DTI, the 2026 delegation includes:

Agricom Best Foods Corporation; Caviteño Isabelino Multipurpose Cooperative; JBM Food Products; Jones Producers Cooperative; KKK Food Corporation; Ngosiok Marketing; Oh So Healthy! Corporation; Profood International Corporation; Quelly’s Food Products; RLGV Fruit Wine Industry; SA Cacao Food Product; Sabroso Chocolate Manufacturing; Sagrex Foods, Inc.; Sangkutsa Food Products, Inc.; See’s International Food Mfg. Corp.; Sonya’s Secret Garden; Yan Yan International Philippines, Inc.; and 3 Sher’s Food Products.

Recent years have seen Isabela’s major transformation into an agricultural powerhouse, strategically shifting its role from primary producer to a dominant industrial hub for innovative and high-value processed food sourcing.

A Milestone for bilateral cooperation

CITEM Executive Director Ocampo also notes that “our participation in FOODEX Japan 2026 marks a significant chapter in our sociocultural history. By showcasing our premium exports, we are reaffirming our commitment to being a reliable, strategic partner in Japan’s food security and regional trade.”

The delegation’s presence aligns with the 70th Anniversary of the Normalization of Diplomatic Relations between the Philippines and Japan. Under the theme “Weaving the Future Together: Peace, Prosperity, Possibilities,” CITEM’s showcase reinforces seven decades of economic synergy and a shared commitment to regional trade excellence.

The Philippine Pavilion housing this year’s FOODPhilippines exhibitors is located at the East Hall 5, C54 of Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.

Visit ifexconnect.com to learn more about their product offerings and participation in the 19th edition of IFEX Philippines this coming May 21-23, 2026 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City. Discover more food products ahead of these events by heading over to Gallery 6 of CITEM’s Likhang Filipino Exhibition Halls, located along Roxas Boulevard, also in Pasay City. Open from Tuesdays to Sundays from 10:00am to 7:00pm, entrance is free to the public.

About FOODPhilippines

FOODPhilippines positions the Philippines as a dynamic and leading sourcing destination for food, beverages, and ingredients. The diverse range includes fresh produce, processed food, marine products, and other value-added food items. FOODPhilippines signifies the promotional efforts of the government in overseas trade exhibitions and events into one unifying brand.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotion arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). CITEM advances the country’s image as a premier sourcing destination for quality export products and services.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export promotion in partnership with other government and private entities.