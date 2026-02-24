PHACTO backs cultural tourism through 13th Pulilan Mandala International Art Festival

305 SHARES Share Tweet

CITY OF MALOLOS – As one of the festival’s steadfast institutional partners, the Provincial History, Arts, Culture, and Tourism Office (PHACTO) gave their full support during the media launch of the 13th Pulilan Mandala International Art Festival last February 20, 2026 held at the 2F, IT Zone of SM Center Pulilan to reaffirm their strong and sustained commitment to advancing cultural tourism in Bulacan.

Set to run from May 8-10, 2026, the 3-day festival will bring together visual artists, scholars, cultural workers, and local communities in Pulilan for a dynamic celebration of art rooted in heritage and environment.

The opening day at SM Center Pulilan will feature the exhibit “Art, Earth, Action” showcasing 100 visual artists, followed by an afternoon lecture series; the second day at the Casa San Francisco will include activities such as Kalye Art Mural, the inauguration of the “Posong Malaki” sculptural monument, a lecture series, and a documentary film screening; while the festival will conclude at the Pulong Kabyawan Agricultural Farm, also with exhibit openings such as “Demetrio Diego: Modernism Rooted in Tradition” and “Rice, Ritual, and Region,” along with an Artists’ Forum, Mandala Music Session, and some reflections and recognitions.

In his special message during the media launch, PHACTO OIC Department Head Limuel Jan J. Lobederio emphasized the enduring partnership between the Provincial History, Arts, Culture, and Tourism Office and the festival. He also noted that their support extends beyond participation, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing cultural initiatives in the province.

“Asahan ninyo ang patuloy na pagsuporta ng PHACTO sa mga programang tulad nito na nagpapalakas sa cultural tourism at creative economy ng Bulacan. Sa bawat taon na ipinagdiriwang ang festival na ito, mas lalo nating nakikita kung gaano kayaman ang talento at imahinasyon ng mga Pilipino, lalo na ng mga Bulakenyo,” Lobederio said.

Also present at the media launch are Festival Director Andrew Alto de Guzman and Municipal History, Arts, Culture, and Tourism Officer I Catherine R. Sayo.

The 13th Pulilan Mandala International Art Festival is an annual gathering of local visual artists to foster a sense of identity and to forge cultural strength to sustain the culture, arts, rich heritage, and the betterment of future generations.