Phil. Red Cross-Manila holds successful fundraising

PRCMC Vice Chair and Manila City Administrator Bernie Ang delivers a short speech appealing for fund donations. Beside him is Vice Mayor Yul Servo. (JERRY S. TAN)

THE Philippine Red Cross Manila Chapter (PRCMC) held a successful fundraising event to be able to reach out to more needy people via its varied humanitarian programs and lined up activities.

Hosted by vice chairman and Manila City Administrator Bernie Ang, the “2024 Fund Campaign Kick-Off Ceremony’ was held at the Century Seafood Restaurantion P. Ocampo Street in Malate, Manila. The event was also graced by Chairman Amado Bagatsing and Vice Mayor Yul Servo.

In attendance were former and present PRCMC officials and members, who contributed to the fundraising campaign which was emceed by chapter official Felix Espiritu.

Ang, in his short message, appealed for contributions, citing the need to augment the existing funds of the organization to be able to reach out to more beneficiaries.

Ang said the generosity of the donors will go a long way to help support the charitable programs of the PRCMC.

The PRCMC is one of the pioneer branches of the Philippine Red Cross.

The many and various services provided by the Manila Chapter over the years include disaster preparedness and relief efforts, establishment of blood and tissue collection programs, marrow donor recruitment program, first aid/CPR and water safety training programs, health services and health education.