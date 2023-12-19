Philharmonic Orchestra serenades Bulakenyos in historic Barasoain Church

222 SHARES Share Tweet

BULAKENYOS were treated to a world class performance by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) at the historic Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on Monday, December 18, 2023.

The free concert, dubbed as the “Gabi ng Musika in Barasoain,” was made possible through the initiative of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva in coordination with the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

“It has always been a dream of mine, since I was able to see the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra perform in Iloilo, that someday I will be able to bring it to my hometown, ” said Villanueva who, together with his sister, the late Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva, first hosted the “Gabi ng Musika sa Bocaue” at the grounds of the St. Martin of Tours Parish last July 2019.

Villanueva said that the said performance has made a mark in the rich culture of Bulacan.

“Gaano po kaganda na mapanood po sila na nakikita ang dambana ng Barasoain, isang icon na pinagmamalaki nating mga tunay na Bulakenyo,” he said.

Also present during the concert were Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, Bulacan Governor Dan Fernando, Vice Governor Alex Castro, mayors from the different towns of Bulacan and Barasoain Church Parish Priest Rev Fr. Domingo M. Salonga.

The PPO performed their classic pieces such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Magic Flute Overture and Georges Bizet’s L’Arlésienne Suite no. 2: Farandole The orchestra also treated Bulakenyos to Christmas music from Jose Mari Chan, Paskong Pinoy and Christmas Festival.

Guests were delighted by the performances of singers Gian Magdangal and Lara Maigue who sang the Miss Saigon Medley. Magdangal also performed Go the Distance from Disney’s Hercules while Maigue sang the Queen of the Night Aria from Mozart’s opera the Magic Flute.

Villanueva thanked CCP President Nikki Junia for making the event possible and the PPO, led by its conductor Herminigildo Ranera, for the excellent performance they gave to the Bulakenyos.

“This outstanding performance is meant to bring Bulakenyos together as we celebrate the birth of our savior Jesus Christ,” Villanueva said.

The Barasoain Church, also known as the “Cradle of Democracy in the East”, is where the first republic in Asia was born.