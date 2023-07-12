Philippine Airlines and Hip Hop International Philippines Team Up to Fuel Dance Passion and Celebrate Filipino Talent

471 SHARES Share Tweet

[Manila, Philippines] – Philippine Airlines (PAL), the country’s premier flag carrier, is proud to announce a partnership with Hip Hop International (HHI) Philippines, the official local affiliate and licensee of Hip Hop International. The PAL-HHI collaboration aims to showcase the rich arts and culture of the Philippines by providing an exciting platform for talented Filipino dancers to express their love and appreciation for their country.

Hip Hop International is globally recognized as the authority in Hip Hop and Street Dance, and is the organizer of the prestigious World Hip Hop Dance Championship to be held in United States of America (USA) in July – August 2023. HHI Philippines is responsible for selecting the Filipino delegates and representatives who will compete on the world stage at the Championship.

To celebrate this partnership and encourage participation from the talented dancers of the Philippines, PAL and HHI Philippines are launching the Pang-Ating Lahat Dance Challenge. This challenge invites previous winners of the 2023 Philippine Hip Hop International to create and share their original choreographed dance routines, showcasing their love for the Philippines. A submitted routine should be a maximum of 60 seconds and should incorporate Filipino-inspired music as well as convey positivity, love, and respect for Filipino culture and the Philippines as a destination.

Participating dancers are encouraged to join the challenge by posting their videos on TikTok, using the Pang Ating Lahat logo with the hashtags #PangAtingLahat, #flyPAL, #TeamPilipinas, and #HHIPH2023. Philippine Airlines will select four winners who will receive roundtrip tickets from Manila to Los Angeles between July to August 2023.

This PAL-HHI collaboration is a testament to PAL’s commitment to promote the arts and culture of the Philippines. By supporting initiatives that highlight the talent and creativity of Filipinos, the flag carrier continues to foster national pride and showcase the beauty of the Philippines to a global audience.

“Together with Hip Hop International Philippines, Philippine Airlines celebrates the vibrant culture of the Philippines. We want to ignite a passion for OPM and dance, while showcasing the extraordinary talent of Filipino dancers. Our new partnership reaffirms our commitment to promoting local arts and culture on the global stage.” said Howard Lance Uyking, Assistant Vice President for Brand Management, Philippine Airlines.

Eligible participants who wish to take part in the challenge must submit their entries by July 12, 2023. The winners will be announced on July 14, 2023.

About Philippine Airlines:

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is the flag carrier of the Philippines, operating flights to over 40 international destinations and more than 30 domestic destinations. With a proud history spanning over 80 years, PAL has been committed to providing world-class service and connecting the Philippines to the rest of the world. PAL is dedicated to promoting the country’s cultural heritage and supporting initiatives that celebrate Filipino talent and creativity.

About Hip Hop International Philippines:

Hip Hop International Philippines is the official affiliate and licensee of Hip Hop International, the global authority in Hip Hop and Street Dance. Hip Hop International Philippines is responsible for organizing and selecting the Filipino delegates and representatives for the World Hip Hop Dance Championship, promoting the country’s talent and excellence on the international stage.