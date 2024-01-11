Philippine Consulate in Jeddah hits Pinoy organizations using its logo

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Consulate-General in Jeddah clarified that it had nothing to do with the Filipino organizations using its logo.

The embassy said that it also does not endorse the said Filipino groups in Saudi Arabia or any Western Region of Saudi Arabia which uses their logo, stressing such will never be allowed.

It added in a statement that the use of the pictures of the consulate’s officials is also not allowed, although the Consulate acknowledges the existence of various FILCOM organization in areas covered by the consulate.

Apart from this, the consulate said that it also recognizes the active registration with the Philippine Consulate of legitimate Filipino organizations there.