Philippine Food Stamp Program launch

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio, and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian enjoy a light conversation with development partners during the pilot launch of the WALANG GUTOM 2027: Philippine Food Stamp Program on Tuesday (July 18) at the Don Bosco Youth Center in Tondo, Manila.

PBBM, VP Duterte-Carpio and Secretary Gatchalian pose for a photo opportunity with the members of the Diplomatic Corps, international development partners, and pilot beneficiaries of the Food Stamp Program.