Philippine lifestyle event Manila FAME returns onsite

Manila FAME, the second-longest running trade show in Asia for home, furnishings and lifestyle, is returning to the trade show floor for its 71st edition at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City on October 19-21, 2023. The highly anticipated international sourcing event supports and showcases Philippine Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), seasoned and emerging designers, and local artisan communities in the Philippines.

After two years of organizing Market Days, Manila FAME’s digital counterpart, the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is slated to mount a multisensory experience for exhibitors, buyers, and visitors from all over the world.

This year’s Design Commune, a highly-curated scenography of new products under CITEM’s product development program, is set to launch collections from FAME companies created in collaboration with design specialists Rita Nazareno, Gabriel Lichauco, and Tony Gonzales, together with the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP). It is an integral and highly anticipated show feature which fosters innovation among local artisans and manufacturers to scale their product offerings and cater to the demands of the global market.

Pushing the limits

For its returning edition since the pandemic, Manila FAME 2023 will carry the theme “Feel what’s possible.” CITEM Executive Director Edward Fereira underscores the importance of catering to the needs of the people who flock to the agency’s signature show for the home, fashion, and lifestyle sectors. “Manila FAME attracts a diverse set of audiences—new and returning international buyers, established and upcoming design brands, design aficionados and students, industry experts, and even local fans of the show. We want to give them a show that reflects new ideas, fresh takes, and unique executions—in short, possibilities—rooted in Filipino heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation. And since we’re going back onsite, they will surely ‘feel’ all these on the ground, face-to-face after three years.”

The trade show we know plus more

CITEM is also taking this year’s edition of Manila FAME to the next level by integrating a solid “online-offline-online” experience, giving participants a seamless customer journey between the physical show and its digital platform. Through fameplus.com, the digital sourcing platform of FAME, local and international trade buyers can discover upcoming and established brands, read feature stories, and connect with local artisans and manufacturers all year round.

Manila FAME 2023, according to Dr. Fereira, will also have “new exhibitions, show components, and special events that underscore the various parts of the multifaceted and ever-evolving Filipino craftsmanship.”

For this year, Manila FAME is set to showcase more than 250 exhibitors offering a wide range of products including furniture, home décor, lamps and lighting, fashion, festive and seasonal decor, gifts, and beauty & wellness from various artisanal communities in the Philippines.

Organized by CITEM, the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) export promotions arm, Manila FAME prides itself as a cohesive program for local MSMEs that offers various capacity-building efforts, collaborations with international design figures, and networking activities with buyers from around the world.

The 2023 edition is organized in partnership with RLC Residences and the Philippine Airlines as the official carrier of Manila FAME.

To register as a Manila FAME trade buyer, visit https://fameplus.com/registration/buyer-registration.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

For 40 years, CITEM has established the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It continues to set the highest standards of creativity, excellence and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability sectors.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.

About FAME

FAME is a community of brands, designers, and manufacturers that showcase quality artisanal products in signature trade show Manila FAME, on digital platform FAME+, and in trade fairs and B2B initiatives around the world. The FAME community likewise includes global buyers and other stakeholders.

About FAME+

FAME+ is the ultimate digital sourcing and storytelling platform for Philippine quality home, fashion, and lifestyle products. It enables Philippine brands and manufacturers to generate leads and reach global buyers through content creation, learning opportunities, and B2B capabilities. It intends to ensure and improve the discoverability of exhibitors online, creating a community of exhibitors, buyers, and stakeholders in one digital space.