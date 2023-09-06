Philippine Orthopedic Center receives PHP200-million cash assistance from Office of the President

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Fulfilling the commitment of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to prioritize the health sector in the Philippines, the Office of the President (OP) has provided PhP200 million in financial assistance to the Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC).

POC Medical Center Chief Dr. Jose Pujalte Jr. said that the financial assistance from the OP will go a long way in sustaining the operations of the country’s prime orthopedic center, especially with the upsurge in the cases of injuries in the country.

“To achieve true universal health care, we need the confluence of a leader’s vision, the dedication and expertise of the health workers, and wherewithal,” Pujalte said in his letter of acceptance and gratitude to the OP.

“For the Filipino orthopedic sick, injured, and crippled: this moment has arrived,” he added.

Aside from helping in-need Filipino orthopedic patients, Pujalte said that the cash assistance will also help in their efforts to modernize the POC by procuring state-of-the-art hospital facilities and equipment.

He added that the assistance is a manifestation of the commitment of President Marcos to uphold the welfare of orthopedic patients, as promised during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

He noted that the POC has been operational since the ‘40s.

“Our hospital kasi was designated as a national specialty center in orthopedics. That means that it’s an apex center. It’s an apex hospital, and for us to qualify, our equipment have – they have to become modern and ‘yung medyo state-of-the-art. So that’s where we’re going, in that direction because right now the Universal Healthcare is being implemented,” Pujalte said.

“And, during the SONA of President Marcos last July, he specifically mentioned the development of specialty centers and included (in) that ,of course, (are) orthopedics, bolts, and joints,” he added.

Pujalte said that they can now accommodate more than 600 patients daily, with the donation received from the Office of the President, in compliance with the Universal Healthcare Law which provides that all Filipinos must be able to avail of affordable, accessible and quality medical care. | PND