Philippine stint at Tourism Expo Japan 2023 reaches PHP297 million in sales

From 26-29 October 2023, the Philippines’ participation at Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ) 2023 at INTEX Osaka, Japan reaches PHP297 million negotiated sales with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines and the Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT) Osaka.

From 26-29 October 2023, the Philippines’ participation at Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ) 2023 at INTEX Osaka, Japan reaches PHP297 million negotiated sales with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines and the Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT) Osaka.

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Osaka, Japan – The Philippines’ participation at Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ) 2023 garnered impressive negotiated sales leads amounting to around PHP297,833,650.00 during its four-day run on 26-29 October 2023 at INTEX Osaka, Japan.

Through the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines and the Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT) Osaka, the country’s delegation at TEJ sustained its strong presence in Japan’s largest and most prestigious travel event, while also offering a platform for Philippine travel and tour suppliers to connect with Japanese counterparts and engage with stakeholders and consumers from around the world.

“Our commitment to participate annually in Tourism Expo Japan shows how much the Philippines values our partnership with the Japan travel trade industry. The remarkable number of negotiated sales leads in this year’s participation demonstrates our promotional efforts coming to life and evinces the developments we have being doing to grow Japan as one of the leading source markets of the Philippines,” said TPB Philippines’ Chief Operating Officer, Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

Organized by the Japan Travel and Tourism Association (JTTA), Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), and Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), the event drew over 148,000 visitors and was participated by 70 countries/regions including the Philippines, and 1,275 companies and organizations.

With the theme “Open the Door to the Future”, the expo featured the future of Japan’s diverse tourism offerings in the aftermath of the pandemic. The event started with business-to-business meetings to strengthen partnerships among tourism industry practitioners. The expo site formally opened on October 28, allowing visitors to explore and experience tourism products from various suppliers.

The Philippine booth presented Cebu, Palawan, Batangas, Bohol, Boracay, and Manila’s culture, adventure, wellness, and gastronomy offerings.

The country’s delegation consisted of 10 stakeholders namely, Attic Tours Phils., Inc., Bohol Beach Club, Cebu Pacific Air, Earth Explorers Travel and Tours. Hotel 101 Group, Philippine Airlines Inc., Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA), Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA), The Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, and The Manila Hotel. Kaulayaw Coffee and Destileria Limtuaco Inc. were also present at the Philippine pavilion to showcase the country’s coffee and liquor.

About the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines is the marketing and promotions arm of the Department of Tourism, whose mandate is to promote the Philippines, domestically and internationally, as a leisure, MICE and investment destination. The agency fulfills its mandate through organizing, participating or supporting tourism consumer or trade events; expanding media partnerships and advertising; continuing content development and distribution programs; creating thematic and strategic consumer activations domestically and abroad; facilitating familiarization tours for buyers, location scouts, and diplomatic corps members; and engaging its TPB membership program.