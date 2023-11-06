Philippine Tourism to shine at World Travel Market in London

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippines is primed to seize the spotlight at the World Travel Market (WTM) 2023, taking place from 6-8 November 2023 at the ExCel Convention Centre in London, United Kingdom as the Department of Tourism (DOT) and its promotions arm, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines, present the country’s destinations, tourism circuits, and attractions.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco is set to lead the Philippine delegation to the WTM 2023, assisted by TPB Chief Operating Officer Margarita Montemayor Nograles, together with some 20 private sector tourism stakeholders. The delegation will showcase Philippine tourism, forge vital connections between Philippine tourism product sellers and international buyers, and foster interest in hosting international events within the country’s myriad of islands.

Renowned as the paramount travel and tourism platform, WTM London draws thousands of tourism professionals from across the globe. In 2022, the event welcomed more than 35,000 tourism professionals from 184 countries. This year, the event is expected to be 20% larger with new exhibitors from different parts of the world, including high-profile participants from the UK.

“Our participation at the World Travel Mart will market and promote the Philippines as a global destination with diverse and unique offerings, from our award-winning beaches and dive sites, world-renowned mountainscapes, immersive heritage sites and living cultural traditions, and tourism communities that offer purposeful travel for every traveler’s palate,” said Secretary Frasco.

“This global exposure also helps us attract more investors that can enhance our portfolio of tourism gems and further President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr’s goal to position the country as a tourism powerhouse in Asia,” the DOT chief added.

A Dazzling Showcase of the Philippines

The Philippine Pavilion will feature a captivating lineup of destinations. Among them is Intramuros, crowned as Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the 29th World Travel Awards, representing the cultural and historical depths of the country. Palawan, a jewel among the country’s islands and the 6th best in Asia as per the 2023 Condé Nast Traveler’s (CNT) Top 10, will be featured prominently in the pavilion, along with other tourism gems including the enchanting Chocolate Hills in Bohol, the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark, as well as Siargao, one of Asia’s top islands for the 2023 CNT Readers, showcasing the pristine beauty of the Philippines.

The Philippine Pavilion will also feature the country’s most important asset–the Filipino people. The delegation is set to showcase Filipino hospitality and talent before travelers even make it to our shores. From performers to master weavers, mixologists, and baristas, Filipino talent is set to impress the world.

“Traveling is life-changing as it already is, but it becomes even more powerful if complemented with memorable interactions,” TPB COO Nograles said.

“Our weaving demonstration that will tell the story of the Cordilleran weavers will do just that as learning about tradition and an age-old craft can incite something awe-inspiring. We hope that this will encourage those who have yet to visit the Philippines to take that trip,” she added.

The Philippines is also well-set-up for a more digitalized experience in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT). The Philippine Pavilion will immerse attendees in a captivating experience, offering virtual tours of Philippine destinations on a video wall, as well as a preview of the Travel Philippines App which will serve as a guide for travelers who wish to learn more about their dream destinations, complemented with DOT-accredited tour guides who can craft their personalized itineraries and make them happen.

The design of the Philippine Pavilion ingeniously blends natural materials with the Solihiya, a traditional Filipino pattern representing unity, strength, and resilience, mirroring the spirit of the Filipino people. This unique pattern will prominently feature in the stand’s architectural elements and decor, creating a visually striking and culturally immersive ambiance.

The exhibit will also feature bamboo bikes used for touring the Intramuros complex and allow traditional costume fittings for visitors to don the Filipiniana or the Barong Tagalog.

The Philippines invites the world to join in this extraordinary experience. Learn more about WTM London 2023 here: https://www.wtm.com/london/en-gb.html