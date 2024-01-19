Philippines gears up to participate at ASEAN Tourism Forum 2024 in Lao PDR

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines and the Department of Tourism (DOT) are gearing up to present the Philippines’ rich and diverse tourism offerings at the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2024 on January 22 to 27 in Vientiane, Laos.

The ATF is a cooperative regional effort to promote the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as one tourist destination. With the theme “Quality and Responsible Tourism – Sustaining ASEAN Future,” the Philippines is poised to showcase its tourism offerings and highlight its resolute commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism practices.

“The ASEAN Tourism Forum is an excellent opportunity for the Philippines to present our distinct tourism offerings to a global audience while also highlighting our efforts to promote sustainable tourism,” said TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles. “We are optimistic that ATF 2024 will be a springboard to significantly drive tourism growth and collaboration within the ASEAN region.”

ATF 2024 will serve as a platform to drive discussions among government bodies and private sector organizations on advancing sustainable tourism and eco-friendly practices in the ASEAN region. Alongside these discussions, the forum will also host a three-day Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) from January 24 to 26 to facilitate business-to-business meetings and trade and promotion of ASEAN destination products and services.

At TRAVEX, the Philippine delegation will be represented by 15 local exhibitors from the airline industry, hotels and resorts, tour operators/destination management companies, and convention center. Notable exhibitors in the accommodation sector include the Lihim Resorts, El Nido by Araw Hospitality Inc., Best Western Plus Metro Clark, Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu, Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa, Araneta Hotels Inc. (Novotel Manila Araneta City), AJ Coffee and Bed (Kaulayaw Coffee), and ALI Makati Hotel Property Inc – Raffles and Fairmont Hotel Makati.

Tour operators and destination management companies include Quasar Travel and Tours, Uni Orient Travel Inc., Marsman Drysdale Travel, Inc., Annset Holidays Inc., and CTPH Tour. SMX Convention Center, one of the country’s MICE suppliers, will also join the exhibitors’ lineup, while the airline industry will be represented by the Philippine Airlines.

Moreover, the Philippines will present comprehensive updates on the country’s tourism industry during a media briefing session slated on January 24.

In a bid to amplify the Philippines’ presence on the global stage, the TPB and DOT will host a late-night function for international buyers, Philippine private sector sellers, and international media attendees on January 26 where guests will savor a blend of traditional Philippine and Laos cuisine while enjoying spectacular cultural performances.

About TPB Philippines

An attached agency of the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) is dedicated to promoting the Philippines both domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) destination. TPB collaborates closely with private and public stakeholders to provide an exceptional, high-value experience for visitors, contributing significantly to increased tourist arrivals, receipts, and investments in the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.