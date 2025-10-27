Philippines holds first national dialogue on decent work in aquaculture, unveils pioneering research

360 SHARES Share Tweet

First National Industry Dialogue for Responsible and Sustainable Supply Chains in the Philippines accelerates aquaculture sector upgrading while tackling human and labour rights risks amid global disruptions.

MANILA (ILO News) – The Philippine aquaculture sector aims to boost productivity and competitiveness alongside its goal for supply chain resilience and sustainability amid recent global political and economic tensions and changing labour market conditions by addressing human and labour risks and expanding decent work and responsible business conduct.

The International Labour Organization (ILO), with support from the Government of Japan through the Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Supply Chains (RISSC) Project, held a National Industry Dialogue for a Responsible and Sustainable Aquaculture Supply Chain in the Philippines– the first of its kind for the country’s aquaculture sector in Makati City on 27-28 October 2025.

His Excellency, Endo Kazuyo from the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines said that “Japan is proud to be among the largest voluntary contributors to the ILO for the Asia-Pacific region, having been implementing technical cooperation in the labour sector for over 50 years. Today’s discussions among stakeholders can foster an improved quality of life for workers in aquaculture. As a key Philippine industry, better practices in this sector are sure to drive more sustainable growth for the entire Philippine economy.”

The first national dialogue brought together around 150 representatives of government, workers’ and employers’ organizations, domestic and international development partners with mandate and interest in aquaculture as well as key trade, policy and sustainability bodies.

Aquaculture is a vital yet often underrecognized pillar of the Philippine economy, contributing over half of the country’s total fisheries production. As wild fish stocks decline, aquaculture’s role is expected to grow even more prominent. The Philippines is a global leader in aquaculture, ranking as the world’s top seaweed producer and 12th in overall aquaculture output.

Despite its significance, the sector faces persistent decent work deficits, including informal employment, low and unstable incomes, unsafe working conditions, child labour, and limited access to social protection. These challenges hinder the sector’s potential to provide quality jobs and sustainable livelihoods.

“As global demand for ethically sourced seafood grows, the industry must meet rising expectations for transparency, environment, social and governance (ESG) due diligence, and stronger labour rights protection,” said Khalid Hassan, Director of the ILO Country Office for the Philippines. He called for stronger collaboration among government, employers and workers, as well as domestic and international development partners for the sector to reach greater heights and potential.

The ILO’s RISSC Project has been working since 2023 to address these issues by promoting decent work and responsible business conduct across the aquaculture supply chain through various initiatives, including facilitating the formation of the first Industry Tripartite Council (ITC) for aquaculture in Region 12 and its flagship research and analysis study on Decent work and responsible business practices in the aquaculture sector in the Philippines.

The study lays the groundwork for a comprehensive analysis of the Philippines’ aquaculture sector—focusing on shrimp and seaweed—in relation to decent work and emerging global standards for human rights due diligence and responsible business conduct.

Anchored in the ILO’s Decent Work Agenda, the study highlights critical areas for improvement, including labour law compliance, social dialogue, informality, and labour market data. It offers practical recommendations to address these deficits and guide policymakers and stakeholders in strengthening international labour standards, enhancing business practices, and boosting the sector’s competitiveness and reputation.

The two-day dialogue aims to foster a meaningful exchange among key constituents and stakeholders in the aquaculture sector to build further momentum towards a more responsible and sustainable aquaculture supply chain. Moreover, the event aims to identify joint priorities and collaborative opportunities in strengthening resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability in the sector through responsible business conduct and decent work.

This event marks a significant step toward building a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable aquaculture sector in the Philippines, one that places decent work and responsible business at its core.