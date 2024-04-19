Philippines joins UN Global Accelerator initiative to expand jobs and social protection

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Fostering a job-rich economic recovery and extending social protection are the goals of the UN’s Global Accelerator initiative, to which the Philippines is joining as just one of 15 pathfinder countries.

The inter-ministerial Social Development Committee (SDC), chaired by the Secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has confirmed its commitment for this programme to facilitate just transitions towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The interest from the Philippines highlights the alignment of the Global Accelerator objectives with the country’s development frameworks, particularly the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) and the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan (PLEP) for 2023-2028, said Secretary Bienveniod Laguesma of DOLE. These frameworks have been reinforced by the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Plan whose inter-agency council shall be the national steering committee in implementing the roadmap/s under the Global Accelerator. “These underscore as a priority the creation of employment opportunities and that is where support from the new initiative will be crucial,” he said on behalf of the SDC.

The Global Accelerator will support pathfinder countries like the Philippines to align national policies, close gaps and channel investments for social impact. It will help address coverage and financing gaps for universal social protection, create decent work, protect communities from climate change and other risks, and facilitate just transitions initially in the construction and transport sectors. With its potential to make a real difference in the lives of millions of people around the world, the Global Accelerator will also enhance multilateral cooperation for joint implementation, said Gustavo Gonzalez, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for the Philippines.

“The Philippines’ participation as one of the Pathfinder Countries in the Global Accelerator will maximize UN support to bolster the country’s efforts to ensure full, decent and productive employment for every Filipino,” he said. “This global initiative has great potential to fast-track the realization of development objectives.”

The engagement process with the Global Accelerator started in 2023 with various national consultations that included international financial institutions, UN agencies, development partners, government agencies and other partners. On 28 February 2024, the Global Accelerator was presented to the Social Development Committee at the Cabinet level, which endorsed the country’s engagement in the initiative.

The International Labour Organization (ILO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), will actively support the Global Accelerator in the Philippines.

Following the official commitment, the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TBP) Inter-agency Council will serve as the National Steering Committee. The council will support the design and implementation of the national development roadmap and foster collaboration among the actors involved, including workers and the private sector. The national roadmap will set the direction and the entry points of the Global Accelerator in the Philippines.

The Philippines has already joined the Global Coalition for Social Justice, a UN-breaking initiative to reduce inequalities, promote decent work and advance social justice.