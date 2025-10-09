554 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Government has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights and safety of media workers during the 5th Philippines-European Union Subcommittee Meeting on Good Governance, Rule of Law, and Human Rights held in Brussels, Belgium, on October 6, 2025.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) underscored ongoing efforts to protect media workers through legal reforms and capacity-building initiatives. PTFOMS Executive Director Jose Torres Jr. highlighted the Task Force’s initiatives to combat media related violence, ensure journalist safety, and counter misinformation and defamation.

“PTFOMS serves as a cornerstone in upholding democratic values and journalistic integrity in the Philippines,” said Undersecretary Torres. He emphasized legislative priorities, including the decriminalization of libel, the Media Workers Welfare Bill, and the implementation of safety and security training workshops.

To enhance journalists’ digital safety, the Task Force proposed cybersecurity training workshops and activities focusing on ethical journalism to reinforce accuracy, fairness, and accountability, essential for restoring public trust in media.

A thorough review of cases involving attacks on media dating back to 1986 is currently underway, aimed at ensuring justice and resolution. Regular consultations with local media workers ensure that these efforts address the real-world challenges faced by journalists.

Recent collaborations with the Public Attorney’s Office and the Commission on Human Rights have been formalized, providing essential legal aid and protection to media personnel.

The meeting included key representatives such as European Union Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Massimo Santoro, Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Deena Joy D. Amatong, who led the delegation, as well as officials from the Department of Budget and Management led by Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman, Department of Justice Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres, and officials from the Supreme Court, Climate Change Commission, National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, Department of Migrant Workers, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Presidential Human Rights Committee, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Corrections, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, National Security Council, and the Philippine National Police.