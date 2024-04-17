Philippines yields 489 Million in sales leads at ITB Berlin, up more than 50% from last year

471 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippines wrapped up Internationale Tourismus-Börse (ITB) Berlin 2024, known as the world’s largest travel trade fair, with a 322 sales lead count and a projected revenue of 489,129,353.80 Million Pesos after three days of business-to-business appointments with tourism players from various parts of Europe. The feat marks a big leap of over 50% from last year’s negotiated sales revenue which was at 271.5 Million Pesos.

The delegation, led by the Department of Tourism and Tourism Promotions Board Philippines with the participation of close to 60 delegates composed of destination management companies and tour operators including ANNSET Holidays, Inc, Blue Horizons Travel & Tours, Inc., Baron Travel Corporation, Biyaheko.ph, Earth Explorers Travel and Tours, Intas Destinations Management Inc, Kapwa Travel and Tours Inc., Marsman Drysdale Travel, Inc., Rajah Tours Philippines, Sarah Lea Travel and Tours, Inc., Southeast Travel Corporation, Travel Warehouse, Inc, Travelite DMC Philippines, and U-Travel Services, Inc; hotel and resort enterprises such as Amorita Resort, The Bellevue Resort, Bohol Beach Club, El Nido Resorts, Fili Hotel – NUSTAR Resort Cebu, Lihim Resorts, The Funny Lion, The Lind Boracay, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, Modala Beach Resort, Plantation Bay Resort and Spa; and other government agencies such as Philippine Retirement Authority, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, and the Provinces of Bohol and Camiguin, promoted a variety of Philippine products and experiences including award-winning destinations from the three island groups of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

“The Philippines’ success at ITB Berlin reflects the shared tourism governance between the government and the private sector whose direction and dedication is firmly towards expanding tourism development and promotions for our award-winning and emerging destinations. By highlighting our country’s strengths and natural beauty, introducing the depth and breadth of our history, heritage, and culture, and introducing unique and meaningful Philippine Experiences across our Regions, the Philippines promises unforgettable journeys made even more memorable by the love and warmth of the Filipino people. We are grateful for the overwhelmingly positive global response to our country’s sustainable tourism efforts, and we are committed to ensuring that the world will continue to Love the Philippines,” said DOT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

Aside from the tabletop appointments of Philippine sellers, various activations such as fitting of traditional Filipino costumes by fashion designer Avel Bacudio and the native instruments showcase by the Kalumon Performing Ensemble were conducted to attract visitors to the Philippine pavilion. Filipino food with a twist was also served by Chef Bulawan Callanta, the owner of AYAN – Filipino Streetfood Berlin, as well as drinks concocted by flair bartender champion, Dennis Barrela Adiuba.

“I am incredibly proud of our Philippine sellers who exceeded all expectations. It is an absolute privilege to be a part of such a dedicated and talented delegation. The enthusiasm and performances showcased during the event mirror the outstanding experience one can expect when visiting the Philippines – distinct, captivating, and unforgettable,” expressed TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles.

The Philippines also scored big at the Green Destinations Story Awards with Poblacion Beach of Sipalay City, Negros Occidental winning second place in the “Thriving Communities” category alongside Kazakhstan’s Katon Kagarai taking third and Brazil’s Tibau Do Sul in first. The ceremony was held on the second day of ITB Berlin with Sipalay Mayor Maria Gina Lizares, Negros Occidental’s 6th District Representative Mercedes Alvarez-Lansang, and City Tourism Officer Jerick Lacson on hand to receive the award.

“Sipalay City’s transformation into a thriving natural seaside habitat for sea turtles and mangroves is truly inspiring,” stated COO Nograles.

“While we value the economic benefits of tourism, it is crucial to prioritize sustainable initiatives,” continued Nograles. “We must ensure that our actions today benefit not only our economy, but also our environment.”

This year’s ITB Berlin saw an increase in visitors with almost 100,000 participants, including 5500 exhibitors from 170 countries, filling the halls of event venue Messe Berlin. The Philippines targets to participate again in next year’s installment which is set to take place on 4-6 March 2025.

ABOUT TPB

An attached agency of the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) is dedicated to promoting the Philippines both domestically and internationally as a world-class tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) destination. TPB collaborates closely with private and public stakeholders to provide an exceptional, high-value experience for visitors, contributing significantly to increased tourist arrivals, receipts, and investments in the country. For more information, please visit www.tpb.gov.ph.