PHLPost bids for Guiness record via longest stamp for 2024 Independence Day celebration

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is gunning for the Guinness World Records via the issuance of “Longest Stamps” to mark the celebration of the 2024 Araw ng Kalayaan and the 125th Anniversary of the First Philippine Republic of 1899.

Considered to be the Philippine’s longest Postage Stamps, the sheetlet strip of three measures 200mm x 35mm which is the first of its kind issued by PHLPost.

Titled, “Philippines: First Republic in Asia”, the remarkable stamp vividly illustrates the Philippines nationhood from the historic proclamation of Philippine Independence on June 12, 1898 to the declaration of the First Philippine Republic in 1901.

Corporate communications chief Alvin Fidelson said the commemorative stamps feature historical vignettes that transpired from the declaration of Philippine Independence in 1898, the arrival of Aguinaldo in Malolos Bulacan, the inauguration of the first Philippine Republic at the Barasoain Church in 1899, the Philippine American War, Aguinaldo’s odyssey in Northern Luzon with women nursing the wounded, Apolinario Mabini in Pangasinan and Aguinaldo’s capture in Isabela but others continued to fight for liberty in 1901.

Inside the stamps are the photos of the Philippine Revolutionary Government Postage Stamps and the Philippine Revolutionary Government Postage and Telegraph Registration Stamps issued during that historic era, he added.

“PHLPost immortalized this legacy with a unique stamp underscoring the Philippines as a beacon of liberty, democracy and republicanism in Asia. The stamps continue to be the source of inspiration, courage and patriotism among Filipinos,” Fidelson said.

According to him, the said PHLPost postage stamp will be available to the public at the Manila Central Post Office compound in Lawton, Manila on June 12, 2024, noting how the beauty, uniqueness and special significance of commemorative stamps continue to be a source of fascination among collectors.

Artist Roderick “Derrick” C. Macutay designed the stamps with layout by Jose Antonio A. Jayme of PHLPost. The stamps have an iridescent ink (special embellishment) on all figures.

Fidelsonsaid that PHLPost has printed 9,000 pieces of the strip of three (3) stamps to be sold at P125 each while the official first day cover envelope (size is 25cm x 19cm) was printed at 400 pieces.