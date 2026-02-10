PHLPost boosts presence at grassroots level

166 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) announced it will continue to expand its nationwide presence through the opening of new post offices and postal stations across far-flung and remote communities in the country.

The newly-opened facilities include the Macrohon Post Office, located at the Municipal Hall in Barangay San Vicente (Poblacion), Macrohon, Southern Leyte; the Matina Davao City Post Office along General Douglas MacArthur Highway in Matina Crossing, Davao City; the Limasawa Island Post Office in Southern Leyte; and the Baco Postal Station in the Municipality of Baco, Oriental Mindoro.

“These strategic branch openings form part of PHLPost’s sustained efforts to strengthen its nationwide network and ensure that essential postal and logistics services reach Filipinos wherever they are. By expanding its physical presence not only in growing urban centers but also in geographically isolated communities, PHLPost reinforces its mandate to serve as the country’s only dependable last-mile delivery partner,” said Information Officer Alvin Fidelson.

Fidelson said PHLPost’s leadership emphasized that the expansion is not simply about increasing the number of facilities, but about improving access to government services and enhancing service reliability at the community level, adding that each new post office brings core services closer to the public, including mail and parcel delivery, express mail services, Postal ID processing and other related offerings that support everyday needs, local commerce and public service continuity.

With renewed focus on its role as the nation’s last-mile delivery service provider, one of the main thrusts under the leadership of Acting Postmaster General Maximo Sta. Maria III is to honor its commitment to bring government services closer to the people, he added.

By strengthening its presence at the grassroots level, the postal service reaffirms its role as a vital public service institution dedicated to bridging the basic yet evolving needs of the Filipino people, said Fidelson, adding that “PHLPost is modernizing its operations and strengthening its delivery network while staying true to its mission of connecting people, businesses, and public services. By expanding and improving its services, the Corporation continues to link communities nationwide and support national development.”