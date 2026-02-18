PHLPost forges alliance to bring stronger postal services closer to communities

Signatories show the MOC they signed aimed at bringing more efficient postal services to communities. (JERRY S. TAN)

IN an effort to upgrade postal facilities and deliver more efficient, accessible public services to communities nationwide, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), in partnership with the Office of Rep. Julienne “Jam-Jam” Baronda and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), formalized a strategic collaboration through a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC).

Representing DPWH Secretary Vince Hizon, Regional Director Engr. Denise Maria M. Ayag emphasized the department’s commitment to ensuring that infrastructure planning and implementation are aligned with the evolving needs of future postal services.

PHLPost Area 6 Director Donabel Asuncion described the partnership as a significant milestone in the corporation’s modernization drive, noting that it reflects a clear, shared direction among PHLPost leaders to strengthen public service through concrete improvements on the ground.

The PHLPost emphasized that even as communication shifts to digital platforms, the postal service continues to matter because it carries trust, continuity, and human connection, adding that modernizing facilities is not simply about upgrading buildings, but about ensuring PHLPost remains resilient, responsive and present for Filipinos who still rely on postal services for daily needs, deliveries, and important transactions.

It also pointed to the cultural value of the post office as a familiar community institution, particularly in areas where it has long served as a reliable bridge between families, workplaces and government.

Alvin Fidelson, Corporate Communications Division (CORPCOMM) head of PHLPost, said that signed on February 12, 2026 by PHLPost Acting Postmaster General and CEO Maximo C. Sta. Maria III, Chairman of the Board Atty. Kristjan Vicente Gargantiel, and Western Visayas Area 6 Director Donabel Asuncion, Ph.D together with Rep. Julienne “Jam-Jam” Baronda of Iloilo City and Engr. Denise Maria M. Ayag, Regional Director of DPWH R-6, the MOC underscored shared support for stronger public service institutions and better connectivity for Filipino communities.

Through the MOC, Fidelson said that PHLPost and DPWH will work together to improve postal facilities and sustain long-term modernization across the national postal network, supporting a stronger foundation for public service delivery and connectivity nationwide.