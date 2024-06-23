PHLPost has new Chairman/Postmaster-General

111 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Board of Directors announced the election of Chairman Mike Planas as its new Postmaster General and CEO during its annual election on June 18, 2024, marking the start of a new leadership that vows to reenergize the country’s post office.

“With a wide network of more than 1,200 post offices in the country, there is an untapped potential and challenge to bring the post office up to pace with modern delivery practices while servicing the most remote or missionary areas. You don’t expect commercial couriers to deliver mail and packages to far flung areas, but The Post Office can and will continue to serve the public—wherever they are,” Planas said.

With the support of the PHLPost Board, the Chairman and Postmaster General/CEO is set to upgrade and create new product lines and build alliances across the logistics value chain to boost PHLPost’s revenues. “Logistics is the backbone of modernization by effectively moving forward the flow of goods and mail. We have to revitalize and upgrade the postal service to meet the daily needs of the Filipinos and make its mark as a top earner GOCC,” he said.

Planas has an impressive academic background from the University of the Philippines (UP Diliman, American University and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM). He previously served as Councilor in Quezon City and as Consultant to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

PHLPost is a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) where the CEO is elected annually by the members of the Board from among its ranks consistent with the GOCC Law or Republic Act No. 10149. Since his appointment as Chairman by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in May 2024, the hardworking and hands-on leader has visited various post offices, including Davao City Central and Tagum post offices. He has since committed to lead by example, promote “malasakit” among the employees, and rehabilitate the 100-year-old main post office in Manila destroyed by fire last year. Chair Planas aspires to upgrade and upskill the workforce of PHLPost to provide the public with enhanced and efficient services.