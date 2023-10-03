PHLPost has new satellite post office

166 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) opened another Satellite Post Office in Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ located at 2nd Floor, California Garden Square, Mandaluyong City. in its continuing effort to provide Postal Services to strategic and more convenient locations in the country.

“PHLPost is honored in realizing the vision that was started with a partnership between PHLPost and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls earlier this year when we opened the first satellite post office at Venice Grand Canal. This collaboration has exemplified our commitment to make the postal service more accessible and convenient to the public”, said Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos.

The event was graced by Krishield Quiogue, General Manager of California Garden Square, Arcovia City and Clubhouse at Temple Drive, Postmaster General Carlos, Mega Manila Area Director Olive Valderrama and Chief of Staff Marc Laurente.

“This new post office is a testament to PHLPost’s shared dedication to support the government in serving the Filipinos by providing a hub for seamless processing of government transactions, dues, and essential documents,” Carlos said.

Valderrama said that the public will be able to conveniently and quickly mail letters and express packages, buy philatelic products and many more, with the said new satellite office.