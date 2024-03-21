PHLPost meets Japan delegates to help improve service

222 SHARES Share Tweet

In an effort to help improve the postal service’s mail dispatch and operations, representatives from Japan Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), the Japan Post together with the Embassy of Japan successfully visited and conducted a two-day mission at the facilities of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), joined by PHLPost Postmaster General Luis Carlos.

During the visit which is sponsored by the MIC Japan, the delegates said they are keen on collaborating with PHLPost on projects that would comprehensively carry out a broad range of activities to help improve the postal operations particularly at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) in Pasay City. This will enable PHLPost to improve and optimized its mail delivery to meet the growing demand especially in e-commerce.

The delegates from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan are Mr. Goto Akira, Deputy Director, Mr. Yamaguchi Hirohisa, Assistant Director, Mr. Hitomi Akihiko, First Secretary, Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, Ms. Takachi Haruko, Executive Manager and Mr. Okada Naoto, Expert from Japan Post Co. Ltd.

Aside from CMEC in Pasay City, the Japanese delegates observed and studied mail dispatch and operations in Makati Central Post Office and Quezon City Central Post Office, two of the biggest post offices in Mega Manila.

Postmaster General Carlos said the output of the visit will help PHLPost increase its operational efficiency and will contribute to the Integrated Index for Postal Development Score of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in terms of Reliability.

“Our goal is to increase the ranking of the Philippines in the UPU from rank 4 to 6. To comply with this requirement, we need to increase the four (4) R’s, which is Reliability, Reach, Relevance and Resiliency”, he said.

It was learned that Japan has one of the best postal services and infrastructure in the world. Japan Post Co., Ltd. is a member of the Japan Post Group and operates approximately 24,000 post offices nationwide that provide universal postal, banking and insurance service.