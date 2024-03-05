PHLPost still sends and receives mails from 192 countries

249 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) continues to accept and regularly sends letters and parcel post items in 192 countries around the world, which is relatively affordable when it comes to shipping costs as it also continues to serve every city and municipality in the country through post offices as well as postal stations in commercial and rural areas of the country.

A member of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) since 1922, the UPU is a specialized agency of the United Nations which has a membership of 192 postal administration countries providing international mail exchanges and a primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players. PHLPost membership with the UPU helps ensure a universal network of up-to-date products and services of member postal countries in keeping pace with the changing communication market.

The Postal Service is now coordinating with Local Government Units (LGU’s) in establishing Barangay Postal Stations nationwide for more efficient delivery, reaching out even to far-flung areas of the country; the implementation of the new seven- digit alphanumeric new Zip Code PH from the old four-digit that will standardize address system in the country and the “Kartero APP” or K-APP, a Real Time Visibility system to modernize the delivery and efficiency of its mail operations”.

To keep pace with the changing communication market, PHLPost is emphasizing the use of new communication and information technologies to shift from what is traditionally regarded as its core services.

PHLPost will expand its capabilities to take advantage of the fast growing e-commerce sector and enable SMEs in rural areas (not served by private logistics providers) to access new markets through e-commerce.

As a member of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), PHLPost is mandated to adopt continuous innovations and integration of its domestic and global networks, to be the primary development partner in providing postal services, especially in missionary areas.

E-commerce has driven major growth in the parcel delivery business using the Express Mail Service (EMS) as a competitive international express product to meet the growing needs of customers. MS is the postal service’s fastest means of sending time-sensitive items to addressees abroad.

Any articles such as documents, merchandise and goods, not specifically prohibited by regulations, can be sent via EMS. Currently, PHLPost offers both Domestic (DEMS) and International Express Mails (IEMS). International Express Mail Service (IEMS) has bilateral agreements with over 45 countries with reciprocal exchange of EMS items.

This strategic approach ensures improvement in mail operations and creates wider accessibility to postal services even in far flung areas of the country.