PHLPost warns public vs scam messages online

A warning to the public was raised by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) against engaging or clicking the link on messages sent by scammers online using the name and logo of PHLPost.

Corporate communications head Alvin Fidelson said that PHLPost will not send any messages via text/email or online related to a mail or parcel to be received, asking to confirm their address and banking details on a link provided and that the package will be returned within 24 hours.

“Also, there is a scammer who pretends to be an online lending company threatening the recipient with a fake demand letter or messages using PHLPost in an effort to scare people into responding to a link sent,” he said.

PHLPost or any of its personnel will not in any way and certainly won’t send threats or scare anyone in messages/text/ or email, Fidelson added.

He explained that the link sent by scammers on messages may acquire sensitive data such as personal and financial information by pretending to be a legitimate company or individual via SMS, online messages, calls, among others.

The public must not respond, click on links or call any numbers, he warned.

The public is thus being advised by PHLPost not to entertain fraudulent transactions online or in the Facebook Marketplace involving person/s Selling Fake Postal IDs. Presently, the issuance of legitimate Postal ID in Post Offices nationwide is still suspended.

These fake Postal IDs cannot be used in any financial transactions or other identification documents.