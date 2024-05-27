Php1.2M in DSWD aid given to families hit by Severe Tropical Storm ‘Aghon’

360 SHARES Share Tweet

More than Php 1.2 million worth of humanitarian assistance have so far been given by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to families affected by Severe Tropical Storm ‘Aghon’ in the MIMAROPA and Bicol regions.

“The DSWD continues to provide resource augmentation to assist the affected localities,” Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said on Sunday (May 26).

Aside from the DSWD aid, concerned local government units (LGUs) have extended assistance worth more than Php479,000 to their affected constituents in the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Sorsogon, according to the DSWD spokesperson.

“Our Field Offices in the affected regions remain on high alert status and continue to coordinate with the LGUs to determine other interventions for the affected families,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The agency spokesperson said that as of press time, the DSWD has more than Php 608 million in standby funds and over 1.6 million family food packs (FFPs) prepositioned in strategic locations nationwide.

“These resources are readily available and can be distributed immediately as the need arises,” Asst. Sec. Dumlao said.

Based on the latest DSWD-DRMG report, Severe Tropical Storm “Aghon” has affected a total of 8,902 families or 15,828 individuals from 94 barangays in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas regions.

Of this number, 1,048 families or 2,371 individuals are currently sheltered in 54 evacuation centers set up by the LGUs in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol and Western Visayas.