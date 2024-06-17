PICE 2024 mid-year convention highlights abundant opportunities for civil engineers under Build Better More program

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Build Better More program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. administration represents a significant opportunity for civil engineers to engage in transformative projects that will shape the nation’s infrastructure for generations.

House Speaker Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), told the more than 5,000 on-site attendees and 10,000 virtual delegates of the 2024 Mid-Year National Convention of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers, Inc. (PICE) that Filipino civil engineers are in good position to be the catalyst in shaping the country’s infrastructure landscape and driving forward the development agenda towards Bagong Pilipinas.

Under the leadership of National President and DPWH Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, the PICE hosted its 2024 Mid-Year Convention, International Engineering Expo, and Technical Conference at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City from June 13-15, 2024.

Other than Speaker Romualdez and Secretary Bonoan, this significant event has brought together key figures including Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines Lee Sang Hwa, Minister for Economic Affairs Nihei Daisuke representing the Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Kazuya Endo, House Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., Korean Society of Civil Engineers (KSCE) President Choong-Ki Chung, Professional Regulations Commission – Board of Civil Engineering Chairperson Praxedes P. Bernardo, and several Past Presidents of PICE.

Speaker Romualdez acknowledged the importance of civil engineers saying “the bridges you build, the roads you pave, and the buildings you construct are not just structures of concrete and steel; they are symbols of our collective aspirations and the foundation of our future”.

Meanwhile, Secretary Bonoan discussed several infrastructure flagship projects of the government which are either completed, on-going and planned, urging civil engineers from every corner of the country to join hands with DPWH in the noble endeavor of infrastructure development.

The DPWH Chief also took the opportunity to extend deepest appreciation to the Japanese and Korean government who are Philippines leading bilateral partners for the significant contributions in enhancing the infrastructure landscape.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain, in a convention’s forum session entitled “Accelerating Resilient and Sustainable Infrastructure Development” also underscored the pivotal role of civil engineers in the national development agenda, particularly in the context of the “Build Better More” program.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain with forum panelists KSCE President Chung, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Philippine Office Senior Representative Fukui Keisuke, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director to the Philippines Pavit Ramachandran, and Korea Export Import-Economic Development Cooperation Fund (KEXIM-EDCF) Country Director Jung Won Seo discussed not only the significant opportunities available but also emphasized necessity to fosters an environment of collaboration and innovation for the successful realization of the ambitious infrastructure goals.

Ambassador Hwa and Minister Daisuke spoke about the collaborative efforts between the Philippines and their respective countries in advancing infrastructure development. Both highlighted ongoing and future projects that benefit from international expertise and funding, fostering a global exchange of best practices and technological advancements.

Also a highlight of the event was the President’s Report by Senior Undersecretary Sadain, who discussed the organization’s programs and achievements including the launched construction of a 7-storey New PICE Headquarters Building at V. Luna Avenue Extension, Quezon City.

This new building facility aims to provide a conducive and modern space for PICE’s administrative and operational functions, further enhancing its capacity to serve the engineering community. The building project reflects PICE’s commitment to advancing the profession and supporting its members.

The convention serves as a platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing among civil engineering professionals and international representatives particularly with the KSCE as PICE National President Sadain has capitalized opportunity to build global partnerships with foreign counterpart towards the common goal of bringing forth sustainable and resilient development.

PICE and KSCE inked a breakthrough Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last February 26, 2024.

An amended Agreement of Cooperation (AOC) between Japan Society of Civil Engineers (JSCE) President Shigeyoshi Tanaka and PICE National President Sadain was also signed last May 29, 2024. However, the Japanese organization failed to attend the event in Pasay City as the schedule coincides to their General Assembly in Tokyo.

The special lecture and technical conference included sessions on a wide range of topics, from advanced construction methodologies for planned inter-island bridges to tunnel operation and maintenance, high speed railway, subway construction, smart construction technology, water management, environmental engineering and disaster resilience. These sessions equipped engineers with the latest knowledge and skills necessary to tackle the challenges of modern infrastructure development.

The International Engineering Expo featured exhibits from leading engineering firms, technology providers, and suppliers. It provides a unique opportunity for attendees to explore innovative solutions, network with industry leaders, and discover emerging trends in civil engineering.