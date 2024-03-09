Pillars of Progress: SMS Philippines as an Active Partner in DepEd Initiatives Empowering Our Nation Builders

443 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – February 20, 2024, marked the distinguished award ceremony for the Department of Education’s stakeholders and sponsors, hosted at the GSIS Theater, Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City. The event saw attendance from leading global brands and market leaders, with the program spearheaded by none other than the Education Secretary and Vice President, Sara Z. Duterte. She was joined by DepEd Undersecretary Atty. Michael Poa and GSIS General Manager Jose Arnulfo Veloso.

This celebration highlighted the shared values and commitment of DepEd and SMS Philippines in supporting the government’s aim to establish a robust Basic Education System. This commitment creates an environment where both students and teachers can thrive together.

Having been recognized and awarded in the said event, SMS Philippines takes pride in its commitment in actively supporting programs such as the Brigada Eskwela Program. This involvement exemplifies the transformative influence of collective action. Through the mobilization of volunteers to prepare classrooms for the upcoming academic year, this initiative stands as a beacon of how collaboration can instigate meaningful change. SMS Philippines recognition for its effective partnership extends beyond this, being integral in other DepEd national projects such as the Palarong Pambansa, Teacher’s Day, and the WINS Washing in Schools program. Alongside esteemed brand allies we underscore our dedication to fostering educational excellence. United in this cause, we tirelessly work to ensure that our joint endeavors pave the way for a more promising future for all.

“We at SMS Philippines express our gratitude to our client partners for the trust in implementing the health and educational activities awarded to us today. I am proud to be part of making a difference, one Filipino child at a time.” said Ms. Lia Chua-Rivera, SMS Philippines Country Manager.

The partnership has been a great avenue for the continued support and aligned vision among brands and our country’s mission of Bansang Makabata, Batang Makabansa. “SMS is honored to be in a position, through our clients, to support DepEd and their programs for the formation and education of the young.” said Mr. Edwin Albert Valles, Project Manager for Schools, Community and Corporate events.

This collaboration is a beacon of empowerment and progress, leaving a legacy that not only signifies new beginnings but also reinforces our ongoing commitment to improving lives. As SMS Philippines navigates this transformative journey, our focus on impactful community engagement and the mission to disseminate compelling healthcare information remains paramount.

A vision with compassion and commitment

In 2013, SMS Philippines embarked on a transformative mission, centering on maternal health and distributing Mom Kits to expectant mothers across 30 hospitals. A decade later, SMS has evolved into an industry leader in Integrated Healthcare Marketing, seamlessly connecting clients with 256 healthcare institutions and organizations. It has further broadened its reach through established school partnerships, collaborating with over 15 School Division Offices. Moreover, SMS has successfully diversified into the digital marketing sphere, managing a network of 500 influencers who collectively reach over 200 million individuals, transcending physical boundaries. Celebrating its 10th year, SMS Philippines has not only expanded its footprint but has also refined its services, delivering efficient and effective healthcare marketing solutions.

About SMS Philippines Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

SMS Health Ph is a healthcare marketing agency that caters to the marketing needs of health and wellness companies and brands. For partnerships, please contact us at 09178963673.