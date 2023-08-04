Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation celebrates 25 years of nourishing the nation from mill to meal

Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation celebrates its 25th year anniversary as one of the Philippines’ leading feeds manufacturers and meats producers through its mill-to-meal process.

Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation (Pilmico), the agribusiness subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, celebrates 25 years of bringing quality feeds, meats, and more through its mill-to-meal process during its 25th anniversary.

Pilmico entered the animal nutrition industry in 1998 through commercial swine farms and a feed milling facility in Tarlac. Since then, they have ventured further down the food value chain — from poultry layer farms to a meat processing plant to a meats retail brand. More recently, their newest Breeding and Nursery Farm in Nueva Ecija, built to help augment the local pork supply, was completed; this supports the growing presence of its meats retail brand, The Good Meat, which is now available in over 400 supermarkets and six-stand alone stores.

“In our 25th year, we are energized to nourish the future by supporting the growth of the animal nutrition industry while adding exceptional value to our stakeholders. We hope to produce more quality feeds and meats so that more Filipinos can enjoy nutritious food,” said Norie Bermudez, Pilmico Country Director for Agribusiness.

In its 25-year history, Pilmico has been a trusted partner to Filipino livestock farmers and businesses for producing quality feeds, meats, and more. In addition to its growing portfolio of products, the company has also helped advance communities through the distribution of livelihood kits, such as egg machines and gilts, which they have given to beneficiaries nationwide.

