Pilmico receives 500 Egg Club Award, first in Asia

Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation (Pilmico), part of the agribusiness subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, makes history as its hens produce 500 eggs each at the age of Week 100, as recognized by Hendrix Genetics. Pilmico is the first in the Philippines and Asia to accomplish this achievement.

Pilmico Assistant Vice President for Poultry and Swine Grower-Finisher Operations Dr. Serge Tan accepted the “500 Egg Club Award” from Hendrix Genetics Layers Sales Manager Henry Hendrix and Heritage Veterinary Corporation President Pol Mendoza at the Philippine Poultry Show and Ildex Philippines 2023.

“The 500 Egg Club Award is a huge milestone for Pilmico, especially for our Poultry team, as we are not only the first in the Philippines to achieve this but also the first in Asia. Genetic companies have been aspiring to achieve this for many years, but it seemed impossible. We’re glad to attain this remarkable achievement which sets a new standard for excellence in the poultry industry,” said Dr. Tan.

Prior to achieving this milestone, Pilmico Farms only produced 470 to 492 eggs per hen at Week 100. Meanwhile, the industry average in the Philippines is 400 to 450 eggs per hen.

Dr. Tan shared the reasons behind this success: “As challenging as it may be, we achieved this through having the right layer genetics and equipment, proper farm management and systems, and most importantly the high-quality feeds of Pilmico designed for precise nutrition to express optimal growth and productivity of hens. Along with these, the hard work, dedication, and innovative mindset of the Poultry team became the key to our success.”

The Philippine Poultry Show and lldex Philippines 2023 was held at the SMX Convention Center Manila from June 7 to 9, 2023. As one of the exhibitors, Pilmico showcased its latest feeds and farm management products, while visitors in the booth won prizes and talked to farm experts.

“We’re very excited to have participated in The Poultry Show as it was a good avenue to showcase our brand and premium poultry feed products. It was a great opportunity to meet with our clients to strengthen collaboration and meet new and potential partners,” said Norie Bermudez, Agribusiness Country Director – PH of Pilmico and Gold Coin Group.

About Pilmico & Gold Coin

Pilmico Foods Corporation & Gold Coin Management Holdings are the integrated agribusiness and food companies of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV). Gold Coin is now fully-managed and owned by Pilmico International and to date, it is the largest investment in the Asia-Pacific region in their shared history.

Pilmico comprises four divisions: Flour, Feeds, Farms, and Trading; enabling growth to its partners through its consistent quality products and unparalleled supporting services. Meanwhile, Gold Coin is a pioneer in animal nutrition and the manufacturing of scientifically-balanced animal feed in Asia.

Pilmico and Gold Coin represent one of the largest privately-owned agribusinesses in the region, with over 2,900 partners throughout the multitude of production facilities across 8 countries in Asia. Armed with the mission of feeding humanity, they aim to take a leadership position in innovating the food value chain in the Asia Pacific.

Know more about Pilmico at pilmico.com/.