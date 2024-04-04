Pinay tattoo artist bound for Malaysia to compete nabbed for marijuana possession at NAIA 3

416 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR possession of 3.8 grams of marijuana with a measly street value of P456, a Filipina tattoo artist said to be on her way to compete in Malaysia was arrested at the final security checkpoint at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 and barred from leaving.

It was learned that passenger Jasmine Adaoal, 26, was bound for Kota Kinabalu via Air Asia flight no. Z2 503 when intercepted at the airport after undergoing the routine security screening procedures on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Prior to this, Security Screening Officer (SSO) Raffy Perlas of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS), as a matter of procedure, confirmed the ownership of the said baggage before conducting the usual manual inspection, after she was found to be carrying sharp objects inside her baggage.

Perlas, the baggage inspector at that time, was said to have intercepted a swiss knife and a pair of scissors and also found a plastic pouch containing some dried leaves, suspected to be illegal drugs. This prompted Perlas to call the attention of the duty Checkpoint Supervisor, who immediately sought the assistance of the Philippine National Police on duty to coordinate with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The PDEA officers subsequently conducted a K9 paneling on the said suspected prohibited drugs and the said substance was confirmed to be positive for marijuana, a dangerous drug under Republic Act No. 9165.

The incident was properly recorded, and the passenger, together with the pieces of evidence, were turned over by the OTS to the custody of the law enforcement agencies for their disposition.

Office for Transportation Security (OTS) Officer-in-Charge Assistant Secretary Jose A. Brione, Jr emphasized the continuing commitment of the OTS to work closely with other government agencies to prevent the introduction of illegal and dangerous items in the country’s premier airports.

“Detecting drugs is outside the purview of the OTS mandate. But because of the vigilance of our SSOs in detecting prohibited items which may be used as a weapon to carry out acts of unlawful interference, incidentally, nadidiscover rin natin yung iba pang pinagbabawal kagaya nitong drugs although hindi ito yung ating hinahanap sa security screening checkpoint natin. Nevertheless, we will continue working together with other government agencies to maintain the security in our airports.” Briones said.

The said passenger will face charges for violating Section 26 in relation to Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, he added.