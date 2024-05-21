Pinays told to verify foreigner lovers to avoid being scammed

The con artist who was arrested on the complaint of a Filipina victim. (JERRY S. TAN)

FILIPINO women who have foreigner lovers were advised by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to avail of the verification services by the bureau.

Verification requests can be sent to the BI’s Facebook account at Facebook.com/officialbureauofimmigration or via their hotline at +632 8 4652400, said Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco, as he warned the public anew against con artists using the name of the agency to dupe people out of money.

His warning came after the BI received a request for verification from a Filipina whose American partner was allegedly being held at the airport last May 15.

The American partner was supposedly handed an order to pay P40,000 as penalty for arriving with undocumented foreign currency found in his luggage, which exceeds the legal amount.

Earlier this month, the BI also received a request for verification from another Filipina whose supposed Korean partner was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for the exact same circumstances.

A fake BI Facebook account reportedly sent a message to the Filipina demanding payment of US$350 for fines.

Tansingco clarified that immigration does not deal with incoming currency nor with luggage, thus the supposed order is a scam.

The BI chief expressed gladness that there is more awareness now and that people are coming forward to verify demands for payment.