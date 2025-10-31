Pinoy filmmaker continues to shine bright on global stage with 3 short films

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Filipino filmmaker Richard Soriano Legaspi has gained significant international recognition with three of his short films officially selected to compete at the 15th EDUKINO Empowering Film Festival in Poland and the CAM International Festival in Egypt.

Legaspi’s short film, “Panulukan” (Crossroads), was selected to compete at EDUKINO last October. EDUKINO is known for showcasing socially conscious cinema that focuses on human strength and values.

The film explores the growing polarization on social media and how online networks are exploited to fuel disinformation. It follows four strangers traveling home to Manila who discover they are on opposing sides: two are paid trolls defending the Philippine government’s war on drugs, while the other two are critics of the campaign.

Starring Kelvin Vistan, Reiner Grospe, Jeremy Mayores, and Maricel Manuntag , “Panulukan” is a competitive grant recipient of Engaged Media’s Tech Tales: Films about Digital Rights in the Asia-Pacific.

Two other works from Legaspi – the short documentary “Maliliit na Hakbang” (Small Steps) and the short film “Bakit Ako Sinusundan ng Buwan?” (Moon Under My Feet) – are set to compete at the CAM International Festival for Documentary and Short Films in Egypt this December. The CAM film festival, organized by the Egyptian Arab Society for Culture, Media and Arts, promotes cinema as a tool to combat ignorance, terrorism, and poverty.

“Maliliit na Hakbang” chronicles a group of children from San Felipe, Zambales, who strive to realize a future in music despite individual challenges and limitations.

The short documentary has already garnered significant attention, winning a Special Mention award at the Kota Kinabalu International Film Festival in Malaysia, the Three Acts of Goodness award in Taiwan, and a Special Citation for Children at the 33rd Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video documentary category.

Meanwhile, “Bakit Ako Sinusundan ng Buwan?” follows a man who returns to his hometown after years of working overseas. Filled with misery and uncertainty, he hopes to relive his lost dreams and recover what was taken from him, only to discover that life continued without him.

The short film previously won the Best Quest Film at the Family Film Festival in Canada last year. It has also been shown at numerous international festivals across Italy, Indonesia, India, Nigeria, Somalia, Kosovo, Greece, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Starring Jemuel Satumba, Riya Miranda, Ahlex Leyva, Jovi Dayrit, Jayden Zachary Sanchez, and the late Bobby Tamayo, the film was produced by Red Room Media Productions under the Sine Halaga Film Festival of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The film also received nominations for Best Short Movie Director and Best Short Movie from the 38th Philippine Movie Press Club, Inc. (PMPC) Star Awards for Movies.

The filmmaker received extensive support from a dedicated team, including his sister and art director Jane Legaspi, producer Eloisa Espino-Sanchez, writer Seymour Barros Sanchez, and a host of other talented crew members for both his documentary and short film projects.