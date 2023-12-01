Piper 32 Type Aircraft Goes Missing in Isabela

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that a Piper PA-32-300 type of aircraft, with registry number RP-C1234, was reported missing on November 30, 2023 after departing from Cauayan Airport at 9:39 AM. The aircraft was supposed to arrive at Palanan Airport at around 10:23 AM.

The missing aircraft is owned by Fliteline Airways and operated by Cyclone Airways. On board were the pilot and lone passenger. The last communication of the aircraft with Cauayan Tower was around 9:50 a.m. Thursday morning. Its last known position was the last blip from the aircraft as captured by Flight Radar 24 which is about 29.09 NM east of Cauayan Airport at 10 a.m.., said CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio.

Search and Rescue units are now being organized. Cauayan Airport and Tower extended operations yesterday until 6:00 PM and opened early today at 6:00 AM to activate search and rescue operations. Military and civilian groups are conducting communication searches for any possible sighting of RP-C1234.

No Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) distress alert has been received by Philippine Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center (PARCC) from the missing aircraft.

A Distress message (code word DETRESFA*) was received by the CAAP Operations Center from the Cauayan Tower at around 11:08 AM yesterday.

CAAP investigators from Aircraft Accident and Inquiry Investigation Board (AAIIB) headed by Romel Ronda and Harry Paradero are now at Cauayan Airport to conduct an investigation, Apolonio said.