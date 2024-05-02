Pistang PANITIKolab harmonized diverse literary communities

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Alongside the theme “Ang Panitikan at Kapayapaan,” National Literature Month (NLM) 2024 introduced a new flagship event, led by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF), and National Book Development Board (NBDB). Pistang PANITIKolab organized various literary groups and institutions across the country, embodying collaboration derived from the “Kolab.”

Throughout April, three (3) major forums took place at different universities in Luzon: 1) “Tuwid ang Lakad, Tatlo ang Paa” at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines on April 22; 2) “Panitikan at Kapayapaan” at Bulacan State University (BSU) – Malolos on April 23; and coinciding with the 50th Congress of the Unyon ng mga Manunulat ng Pilipinas (UMPIL) at the Gimenez Gallery, UP Diliman on April 27, 2024.

A banquet of zines, merchandise, and artisanal products, the PANITIKolab coincided with the writer’s convergence in UMPIL. PANITIKolab successfully gathered literary groups hailed from different regions. Writers, literature advocates, and students were able to participate in a brief forum led by Prof. Joey Baquiran and Emmanuel Jayson Bolata about establishing networks and history while visiting literary group booths. Groups such as Angono 3/7 Poetry Society Inc., Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo Inc. (LIRA), Kilometer 64 Writers Collective, Societas Literati, SOX Writers Collective, Alyansa ng mga Panulat na Sumusuong – ALPAS, AB Literatura Malikhaing Pagsulat, Kolehiyo ng Arte at Literatura, BSU, TulasalitaanPH, Valenzuela Arts and Literary Society, and Kalimbahin Art Community.

Reflecting on the enriching discourse at the “Reading the Readers: Education and the Power of Reading” panel held during Day 4 of the Philippine Book Festival (PBF) on April 28th, insights from acclaimed writers Genevieve Asenjo, Edgar Calabia Samar, Jomar Cañega, and Joti Tabula, moderated by NCCA’s National Committee on Literary Arts Head Niles Jordan Breis, shed light on Filipino reading habits and the power of education at the main stage of the World Trade Center.

As the evening and the closing of PBF drew nearer, selected writers and spoken word artists performed their literary works at the event “The Joy of Reading: Ba’t Kami Nagbabasa?” on the same date and venue. Offering a platform to foster a reading and listening nation, the featured writers and performers were Jovener Soro, Hannah Pauline Pabilonia, John Brixter Tino Ivan Jethro Mella, Andrew Felix Duria, Gerome Nicolas Dela Peña, Roan Mendoza, and Edbert Darwin Casten.

