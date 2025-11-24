Home>News>Provincial>PLGU Cagayan, one of the main beneficiary in Region 2 of the SARAI CeNTRO project of DOST
Provincial

PLGU Cagayan, one of the main beneficiary in Region 2 of the SARAI CeNTRO project of DOST

Journal Online5
SARAI CeNTRO project in Cagayan

The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD) honored the Provincial Government of Cagayan as one of the pilot LGUs in Region Dos for the SARAI CeNTRO project.

Personally accepted by Board Member Atty. Engelbert ‘Jojo’ Caronan representing Governor Edgar ‘Manong Egay’ Aglipay ang Hub together with PPDO staff particularly KMDR Division under the leadership of Ann Margaret G. Guya, Planning Officer IV, Engr. Joseph C. Banzuela, Economic Researcher and Mark Eric M. Cacacho, Computer Programmer this Wednesday Nov 19, 2025 at Centennial Arena, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Project SARAI (Smarter Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry) in the Philippines is an action-research program, funded by DOST-PCAARRD, that focuses on how to mitigate or mitigate the risks caused by climate change by providing agriculture stakeholders with resources. Garden umbrellas that suit their specific location.

SARAI CeNTRO project in Cagayan

It aims to use science and technology such as satellite remote sensing, GIS, crop modeling, and weather prediction to provide farmers with location-appropriate crop umbrellas and decision-making tools.

Meanwhile, the Centralized National Hub for Regional Operations, (CeNTRO) will turn UPLB into a central hub or central stop that will contact regional hubs in all DOST regions. The said hub will monitor climate and farm conditions using weather stations, analyze data, and deliver localized advice for farmers.

Such a project will serve as a great help to the farmers in the province which is the administration of Gov. Edgar ‘Manong Egay’ Aglipay as one of the solutions to farmers’ problems and to boost their production despite the changing new era.

Through this project, the skills of the farmers will be further developed for the better development of the Province of Cagayan. (Aida B. Cabauatan)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Mambajao adopts MoCCoV
Provincial

Mambajao adopts first DOST-funded disaster command vehicle in Mindanao

Journal Online
The local government of Mambajao in the province of Camiguin adopted the first Department of Science and Technology-funded Mobile Command
Upskill Incident Management Team
Various representatives from LGU Mambajao, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Science and Technology and Department of Public Works and Highways participated in the three-day training.
Provincial

DOST, LGU Mambajao upskill Incident Management Team

Journal Online
To enhance resilience, the Department of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Local Government Unit of Mambajao, conducts Basic
RUHRA
Participants of the Regional Unified Health Research Agenda on May 18, 2023
Miscellaneous

Health Consortium in NorthMin develops 5-year unified health research agenda

Journal Online
The Northern Mindanao Consortium for Health Research and Development (NorMinCoHRD) with Alliance for Improving Health Outcomes (AIHO) facilitates a research
DOST CALABARZON
Provincial

DOST Laguna conducts training and installation of STARBOOKS at Sta. Cruz Elementary School, San Pablo City Laguna

Journal Online
The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) CALABARZON – Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) - Laguna successfully conducted a