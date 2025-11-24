471 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD) honored the Provincial Government of Cagayan as one of the pilot LGUs in Region Dos for the SARAI CeNTRO project.

Personally accepted by Board Member Atty. Engelbert ‘Jojo’ Caronan representing Governor Edgar ‘Manong Egay’ Aglipay ang Hub together with PPDO staff particularly KMDR Division under the leadership of Ann Margaret G. Guya, Planning Officer IV, Engr. Joseph C. Banzuela, Economic Researcher and Mark Eric M. Cacacho, Computer Programmer this Wednesday Nov 19, 2025 at Centennial Arena, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Project SARAI (Smarter Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry) in the Philippines is an action-research program, funded by DOST-PCAARRD, that focuses on how to mitigate or mitigate the risks caused by climate change by providing agriculture stakeholders with resources. Garden umbrellas that suit their specific location.

It aims to use science and technology such as satellite remote sensing, GIS, crop modeling, and weather prediction to provide farmers with location-appropriate crop umbrellas and decision-making tools.

Meanwhile, the Centralized National Hub for Regional Operations, (CeNTRO) will turn UPLB into a central hub or central stop that will contact regional hubs in all DOST regions. The said hub will monitor climate and farm conditions using weather stations, analyze data, and deliver localized advice for farmers.

Such a project will serve as a great help to the farmers in the province which is the administration of Gov. Edgar ‘Manong Egay’ Aglipay as one of the solutions to farmers’ problems and to boost their production despite the changing new era.

Through this project, the skills of the farmers will be further developed for the better development of the Province of Cagayan. (Aida B. Cabauatan)