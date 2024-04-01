PLM suspends classes due to ceiling collapse

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) suspended its classes on April 1, 2024 to give way to an inspection after the ceiling of its entrance building reportedly collapsed, injuring one, though not seriously.

“To properly assess the safety of our facilities, PLM will suspend classes on Monday, April 1, 2024. In view of the suspension, midterms week is extended until April 8, 2024,” said an advisory issued by the PLM administration which was posted on its official Facebook account.

“Pending evaluation and completion of needed repairs, we will in the meantime use the Sta. Lucia Gate near Justo Albert Auditorium for our entrance and the Sta. Lucia Gate near the Rajah Sulayman Gymnasium for our exit,” the PLM added.

The offices of the PLM remained open on Monday.

Initial investigation said that at 2:27 p.m. of March 29,2024, the ceiling of the main entrance of the Emilio Ejercito building collapsed, injuring a visitor of the lady guard who was immediately given medical attention.

Meanwhile, an investigation is being done to establish what caused the collapse and to have it repaired and avoid a repeart of the incident in the future.