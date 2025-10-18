Home>News>Miscellaneous>PNHS Joins the Growing Network of STARBOOKS Beneficiaries
Miscellaneous

PNHS Joins the Growing Network of STARBOOKS Beneficiaries

Journal Online2

STARBOOKS

Peñablanca National High School (PNHS) in Camasi, Peñablanca, Cagayan, has officially joined the growing network of STARBOOKS beneficiaries in Region II following the successful installation of the Science and Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly Operated KioskS (STARBOOKS).

With more than 1,845 students and 102 dedicated teachers and staff, PNHS has long been a stronghold of inclusive and quality education in the region. The installation of STARBOOKS marks a major step toward making science, technology, and innovation accessible to every learner, even without the internet.

STARBOOKS

“With STARBOOKS, mas gaganahan ang mga mag-aaral na bumalik sa library, mag research at magbasa” shared Sharon Soriano, Teacher III and library in-charge. “Mas magiging updated ang learners with new trends lalo na there are learners from far flung areas, at least open ang library for them” Loraine C. Rodriguez, Teacher II added.

Through STARBOOKS, students can now access thousands of educational materials, from science and math lessons to livelihood and research videos, all available offline. The system provides an equal opportunity for learners to explore new ideas and develop a love for knowledge, regardless of connectivity challenges.

STARBOOKS

This partnership between DOST and PNHS is not merely an installation but a commitment to nurture young minds, promote digital inclusion, and strengthen education in rural communities. As PNHS continues to guide its students toward becoming responsible and innovative citizens, STARBOOKS stands as a beacon of hope proving that with science and technology, every dream is within reach.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

MSMEs in Quirino
Provincial

DOST Region 2, COA Visit SET-UP Assisted MSMEs in Quirino

Journal Online
The Department of Science and Technology Regional Office II (DOST RO2), in collaboration with the Provincial Science and Technology Office–Quirino
DOST visits JPPC
Agriculture

DOST officials visit Juan Paulo Producers Cooperative

Journal Online
TO create a competitive advantage through the acquisition of upgraded technology, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Undersecretary for Regional
DOST I projects in Pangasinan
Provincial

DOST-I Head visits projects in Pangasinan

Journal Online
Dr. Teresita A. Tabaog, Officer-in-Charge, Office of the Regional Director of the Department of Science and Technology Region 1 (DOST-I)
DA-SAAD farmers
Participants during the food safety training are engaged in discussions from the topic of Ms. Gerrylou Sweet Pia of DOST 10.
Agriculture

DOST capacitates 39 DA-SAAD farmers with food safety, good manufacturing practices

Journal Online
TANGCAL, LANAO DEL NORTE — To provide modern technical guidance and assist farmers in value-adding production, the Department of Science