PNHS Joins the Growing Network of STARBOOKS Beneficiaries

Peñablanca National High School (PNHS) in Camasi, Peñablanca, Cagayan, has officially joined the growing network of STARBOOKS beneficiaries in Region II following the successful installation of the Science and Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly Operated KioskS (STARBOOKS).

With more than 1,845 students and 102 dedicated teachers and staff, PNHS has long been a stronghold of inclusive and quality education in the region. The installation of STARBOOKS marks a major step toward making science, technology, and innovation accessible to every learner, even without the internet.

“With STARBOOKS, mas gaganahan ang mga mag-aaral na bumalik sa library, mag research at magbasa” shared Sharon Soriano, Teacher III and library in-charge. “Mas magiging updated ang learners with new trends lalo na there are learners from far flung areas, at least open ang library for them” Loraine C. Rodriguez, Teacher II added.

Through STARBOOKS, students can now access thousands of educational materials, from science and math lessons to livelihood and research videos, all available offline. The system provides an equal opportunity for learners to explore new ideas and develop a love for knowledge, regardless of connectivity challenges.

This partnership between DOST and PNHS is not merely an installation but a commitment to nurture young minds, promote digital inclusion, and strengthen education in rural communities. As PNHS continues to guide its students toward becoming responsible and innovative citizens, STARBOOKS stands as a beacon of hope proving that with science and technology, every dream is within reach.