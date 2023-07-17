PNP and DICT forge strategic partnership through digitalization accord

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) solidified their collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during today’s Monday Flag Raising Ceremony.

PNP Chief, Police General Benjamin C Acorda Jr., representing the PNP, and Secretary Atty. Ivan John E. Uy, on behalf of the DICT, affixed their signatures on the MOU, solidifying the commitment of both organizations to foster cooperation and innovation in the realm of information and communications technology.

Under the comprehensive 5-Focus Agenda of the PNP and in alignment with the government’s drive towards digitalization, particularly under the visionary thrust of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the realm of information and communications technology, the MOU signing underscores the shared vision of the PNP and the DICT in harnessing the power of technology for the advancement of law enforcement capabilities.

“This MOU serves as the cornerstone of a dynamic and mutually beneficial partnership between the PNP and the DICT, working hand in hand to establish a harmonized and seamlessly coordinated ICT system. This collective understanding will not only foster integration, interoperability, and interconnection between our respective systems and applications but also ensure their reciprocal enrichment and interdependence”, PGen Acorda said in his welcome message.

In his statement, Atty. Yu expressed that the partnership between the PNP and the DICT holds the potential to revolutionize the approach to public safety and security. “This collaboration represents a significant step towards our commitment to leveraging the potentials of information and communication technology or ICT in order to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies and promote a safer society”, he said.

Sec Uy also announced the launch of the iReport app, a joint development of the DICT and the PNP teams, stating, “This platform aims to strengthen the law enforcement management system of the PNP by facilitating the receipt and response to crime reports from our citizens.”

The MOU signing event also provided an opportunity to recognize the exemplary leadership of PMGEN Bernard M. Banac and the efforts of the DICTM personnel in developing transformative ICT programs and projects that have revolutionized law enforcement in the country.

The National Police Clearance System (NPCS), Firearms Identification System (FIS), and the provision of Anti-Cybercrime ICT Equipment are just a few successful PNP ICT programs and projects under the Secured, Mobile, Artificial Intelligence-Driven, Real-Time Technology (S.M.A.R.T.) Policing approach. (PNP-PIO)