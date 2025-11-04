PNP chief honors Capt. Deiparine for life of service, courage and devotion

332 SHARES Share Tweet

A dedicated officer who exemplified courage, integrity, and a deep sense of duty — qualities that continue to define the men and women of the PNP.

This was how Acting Chief of the Philippine National Police, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr., paid tribute to Police Captain Joel Deiparine of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 7, whose life was tragically taken in an ambush while fulfilling his duty in Barangay Sudlon 2, Cebu City.

Nartatez said Capt. Deiparine’s story is a lasting reminder that honor is not found in words or medals, but in lives lived for others, in duties fulfilled with devotion and in the enduring spirit of those who serve the nation with heart.

The PNP chief led the nation in remembering Capt. Deiparine as a gesture of leadership and compassion, when he personally visited the funeral home in Talisay City, Cebu where the fallen officer lies in state and paid his final respects.

Accompanied by Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, Regional Director of PRO7, and other senior police officials, Nartatez extended his condolences and gratitude to the bereaved family, honoring Capt. Deiparine’s loyal and dedicated service to the organization.

In a quiet show of empathy, the Acting Chief PNP also turned over financial assistance to the Deiparine family, reaffirming the PNP’s commitment to care for its personnel and their families, both in life and in loss: “Captain Deiparine was a police officer who served with heart, courage, and commitment — a true reflection of the ideals that define the Philippine National Police.”

Nartatez recounted that Capt. Deiparine, who was serving as Assistant Chief of Intelligence at CIDG RFU 7, was conducting a surveillance operation on October 25 when he and his companion, former Master Sergeant Artchel Tero, were ambushed by unidentified assailants in Sitio Balaw, Barangay Sudlon 2. The attack, he said, was “sudden and merciless,” yet Deiparine “stood firm in his duty — a testament to his bravery and commitment to the mission.” Deiparine was fatally wounded, while Tero survived with minor injuries.

Under Nartatez’s directive, the PNP immediately offered a ₱500,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Just four days later, on October 29, one of the suspects, identified as Leonardo “Jun” Manto, Jr., surrendered to authorities in Pasig City. Nartatez confirmed that Manto had admitted involvement in the ambush during a radio interview, saying he “felt the pressure” of the nationwide manhunt. He is now under police custody and will be brought back to Cebu to face charges.

For Nartatez, the tragic loss of Capt. Deiparine serves as a solemn reminder of the risks faced daily by law enforcement officers across the country.

“Behind every uniform is a life dedicated to peace and public safety — a life that too often bears the weight of danger in silence,” he stressed, adding that Deiparine’s death represents the selflessness of those who serve beyond recognition, standing at the frontlines of law and order with steadfast commitment to their oath.

“His courage represents the kind of quiet heroism that keeps communities safe and the nation secure,” Nartatez said.

As investigations continue, Nartatez vowed to bring those responsible to justice and to ensure that the sacrifice of Capt. Deiparine will not be forgotten: “Justice for him is justice for every officer who chooses service over self-interest, and for every Filipino who believes in peace built on integrity and courage.”