PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. (right) during an inspection to ensure safety of travelers. (JERRY S. TAN)

PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. (right) during an inspection to ensure safety of travelers. (JERRY S. TAN)

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A SAFE, orderly observance of Undas 2025 weekend for millions of Filipinos who honor their departed loved ones was made successful with the Philippine National Police (PNP) having gone on full alert nationwide.

According to Acting Chief PNP, Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., all police units were on heightened alert under Oplan Ligtas Undas 2025, following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to guarantee the public’s security and convenience during the occasion, with thousands of officers having been deployed to cemeteries, transport terminals, churches and major highways to maintain peace and assist travelers.

“We’ve instructed our personnel to maintain visible police presence and work closely with local government units and barangay officials to prevent burglary and other crimes. Make sure all doors and windows are locked, unplug appliances and inform trusted neighbors or barangay officials if you’ll be away,” Nartatez said in a previous reminder to the public.

Nartatez personally inspected police deployment points across the country to ensure readiness on the ground, reaffirming that the objective is to make the public’s journey safe, comfortable and peaceful.

“We are checking if the preparations we made for this year’s Undas are properly implemented on the ground. The goal is to ensure safe and comfortable travel for all our kababayan,” Nartatez said.

He assured that all across the country, motorists and commuters can expect assistance desks, patrol units and first-aid stations in key locations, even as police visibility has been intensified not just to enforce order but to provide guidance and immediate help to travelers.

PNP Spokesperson and Chief of the Public Information Office, Police Brigadier General Randulf T. Tuaño meanwhile assured the public that all stations are fully manned and ready to respond to emergencies.

“Known for his steady and composed leadership, Lt. Gen. Nartatez has emphasized that public safety during major holidays relies not only on strict enforcement but also on teamwork and cooperation. Under his direction, the PNP has strengthened coordination with local governments, transport agencies, and civic groups to ensure smooth traffic flow, quick emergency response, and the safety of all travelers,” he said, adding that the calm yet decisive leadership of Nartatez continues to inspire confidence within the ranks—a reminder that effective command is built not on volume, but on discipline, clarity and unity of purpose.

“If you need assistance or notice something suspicious, approach the nearest police assistance desk or call the Unified 911 hotline. Our police officers are on duty 24/7,” Tuaño said, as he also appealed for public cooperation, noting that the success of Oplan Ligtas Undas 2025 depends on community discipline and vigilance.

Beyond ensuring security, he said the PNP is also reminding everyone to practice patience and courtesy on the road, avoid conflicts and remain watchful of personal belongings in crowded areas.

“Under Nartatez’s leadership, the PNP’s message is clear: a safe Undas begins with calmness, cooperation and respect for one another. This year’s observance stands as a reflection not only of national tradition but also of police service guided by discipline, compassion and quiet dedication—hallmarks of the steady leadership of Nartatez,” he added.