PNP gets 8 patrol cars from PAGCOR licensee

Police visibility at the Entertainment City is expected to improve after the Philippine National Police (PNP) received on Tuesday eight patrol cars from Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc. (BCFI), the charitable arm of Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, Inc.

The donation was made after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) approved BFCI’s request to release Php10 million to the PNP for the purchase of six units of 2023 Corolla Altis and two units of 2023 Innova (2.8L E Diesel A/T).

BCFI President Donato Almeda said the patrol cars will aid the Southern Police District (SPD) in enhancing police operations within the Entertainment City and shorten response time to security concerns.

“On behalf of Solaire Resort and Casino, together with PAGCOR, we are donating these mobile patrol cars to the Paranaque Police and Southern Police District here at Entertainment City.

“This is for the betterment of the entertainment and gaming industry in this area and for all of us to feel safe and sound while enjoying the facilities of our resorts,” Almeda said.

SPD Director Brig. Gen. Roderick Mariano said the new patrol cars will help ensure low to zero crime rate in the area.

“Maaasahan ng ating mga donors na ang mga bagong sasakyan na ito ay made-deploy sa area ng Entertainment City at pipilitin natin na mas magkaroon ng mababang krimen o walang krimen dito sa area,” he said.

Mariano also expressed gratitude to PAGCOR for approving the grant.

“Sa PAGCOR, maraming salamat sa pag-abruba nitong donasyon. Ito ay nagpapatunay na mas mapapaganda pa natin ang serbisyo ng inyong kapulisan sa pagpapanatili ng kapayapaan at kaayusan sa Entertainment City,” he added.

The foundation’s grant to the PNP is part of PAGCOR’s requirement from its casino licensees to establish foundations for corporate social responsibility programs for education, infrastructure, health facilities, environmental preservation, and restoration of cultural heritage.

Two percent of the licensees’ gross gaming revenues from non-junket tables automatically go to such foundations.

Earlier this year, PAGCOR also approved the request of Entertainment City Estate Management, Inc. (ECEMI)—composed of the four major licensees at the Entertainment City – to allocate Php10 million annually for the administration, management, maintenance and security of common areas and facilities at Entertainment City.

The amount will be taken from the respective foundation funds of the licensees.