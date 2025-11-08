PNP on full alert and readiness to assist communities ahead of typhoon ‘Uwan’

361 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has assured the public that it is fully prepared to assist in evacuation and rescue efforts, especially in areas expected to be hardest hit as the country braces for the possible impact of Tropical Storm Fung-Wong (to be locally named Uwan), over the weekend.

Pursuant to the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and the guidance of Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla, Jr., the PNP is working closely with local government units and disaster response agencies to ensure the safety and security of communities.

Acting PNP Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez, Jr. has placed all police units nationwide on full alert and instructed them to support local authorities in carrying out preemptive and mandatory evacuations.

Too, he emphasized that police personnel across the country are coordinating with LGUs and disaster response teams to ensure that families in high-risk areas can move to safer locations as early as possible.

“The PNP will be on the ground to help manage evacuations, secure vital facilities, and maintain peace and order throughout the duration of the typhoon, Nartatez assured.

He also noted that particular attention is being given to Northern and Central Luzon, which are projected to experience heavy rains and strong winds once Uwan makes landfall.

Police disaster response teams have been activated across all regions, with coordination lines established with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). These teams are monitoring weather developments, preparing for possible rescue operations and securing communities vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

The PNP likewise reminded the public to remain calm, follow the advisories of local officials, and take evacuation orders seriously. Nartatez said police personnel will continue to provide assistance and maintain order in affected areas to ensure public safety.

As the storm approaches, the PNP chief called for unity, vigilance, and cooperation among the public. He reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to serve and protect, noting that readiness and discipline remain key to minimizing the storm’s impact.

He also urged citizens to rely only on official updates from PAGASA and other authorized government agencies to avoid misinformation and panic.