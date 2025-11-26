Home>News>Miscellaneous>PNPA Kaisang Bisig Class of 2009 marks 20th Service Anniversary with Cebu outreach
Miscellaneous

PNPA Kaisang Bisig Class of 2009 marks 20th Service Anniversary with Cebu outreach

Itchie G. Cabayan3
PNPA Kaisang Bisig Class of 2009

Instead of a grand commemoration, the PNPA Kaisang Bisig Class of 2009, Inc. celebrated its 20th Service Anniversary and year-end gathering by choosing service over ceremony by launching a meaningful outreach program for the children and families of Everlasting Hope Childhood Cancer Mission in Guadalupe, Cebu City on November 20, 2025.

The alumni opted to honor two decades of service by lifting the spirits of young cancer warriors and providing support to their families. Through gifts, activities, and compassionate engagement, the group brought hope, joy, and encouragement to those courageously battling childhood cancer.

Members of the Class of 2009, now serving in various capacities across the country, stated that giving back to communities remains at the heart of their identity. What began as the commitment of cadets has evolved into a lasting mission of service beyond their badges.

PNPA Kaisang Bisig Class of 2009

Their presence in Everlasting Hope reflects not only solidarity with the children and families they visited, but also a renewed dedication to compassion, public service, and bayanihan.

As the PNPA Kaisang Bisig Class of 2009 said that as it enters its next decade, their message remains clear: “true service extends far beyond titles and ranks. It lives on in every community they touch.”

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles
Miscellaneous

All DSWD Field Offices ready to extend aid to public – DSWD chief

Journal Online
All field offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) across the country are functioning and processing social
Iwas Paputoxic
IWAS PAPUTOXIC: A community event organized by the EcoWaste Coalition in partnership with Barangay Central, Quezon City warns the public against the dangers of using firecrackers and fireworks to human health and the environment. The group is pushing for injury-free and toxics-free celebrations to welcome the New Year.
Events

EcoWaste Coalition Holds “Iwas Paputoxic” Campaign for Healthier and Safer New Year Celebrations

EcoWaste Coalition
Quezon City. As Christmas nears and as the year draws to a close, the EcoWaste Coalition called on every Filipino
Ajinomoto BawAsin
Health and Wellness

More Flavor, Less Salt

Journal Online
Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation shares how Filipinos can take better care of their hearts and health Filipino cuisine uses a wide
Thus saith the Lord
Opinion

Beware of false prophets

Reni M. Valenzuela
Masters at preaching half truths convincingly enough to make each of their half truths appear like it is the whole