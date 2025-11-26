PNPA Kaisang Bisig Class of 2009 marks 20th Service Anniversary with Cebu outreach

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Instead of a grand commemoration, the PNPA Kaisang Bisig Class of 2009, Inc. celebrated its 20th Service Anniversary and year-end gathering by choosing service over ceremony by launching a meaningful outreach program for the children and families of Everlasting Hope Childhood Cancer Mission in Guadalupe, Cebu City on November 20, 2025.

The alumni opted to honor two decades of service by lifting the spirits of young cancer warriors and providing support to their families. Through gifts, activities, and compassionate engagement, the group brought hope, joy, and encouragement to those courageously battling childhood cancer.

Members of the Class of 2009, now serving in various capacities across the country, stated that giving back to communities remains at the heart of their identity. What began as the commitment of cadets has evolved into a lasting mission of service beyond their badges.

Their presence in Everlasting Hope reflects not only solidarity with the children and families they visited, but also a renewed dedication to compassion, public service, and bayanihan.

As the PNPA Kaisang Bisig Class of 2009 said that as it enters its next decade, their message remains clear: “true service extends far beyond titles and ranks. It lives on in every community they touch.”