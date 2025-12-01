PNP’s full command, control and firm stance shown at Trillion Peso March

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The steady coordination and real preparedness was exhibited by the Philippine National Police (PNP) as the ‘Trillion Peso March’ unfolded, with the PNP showing how, from the Command Center to the streets, the PNP worked as one team—alert, organized and fully engaged.

Acting PNP Chief PLTGEN Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said that inside the Command Center, officers monitored real-time updates from drone feeds, CCTV footage and field units across Metro Manila and while the atmosphere was calm and focused, their teams were quickly assessing situations and adjusting deployments when needed.

They also offered steady guidance, ensuring every unit stayed on track without overshadowing the larger team effort while Nartatez’s composed yet authoritative leadership shaped the entire operation.

The seamless performance of the team underscored how the clarity, discipline and firm guidance of Nartatez himself strengthened the PNP at every level.

Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Juanito Victor Remulla also took part in the monitoring, reinforcing the strong coordination between national leadership and the police, even as their presence helped ensure that decisions were not only quick but informed and well supported.

“On the ground, the coordination was clear. Traffic stayed manageable, police visibility was consistent yet unobtrusive and potential concerns were addressed early. Officers assisted participants, guided motorists and helped maintain a safe, calm environment without escalating tensions,” Nartatez said.

He added: “What stood out today wasn’t any single individual, it was the institution as a whole. The PNP showed discipline, preparation, and teamwork at every stage of the operation. Whether inside the command post or out on the streets, personnel worked smoothly together, showing a level of readiness that reassured the public.”

In taking pride of the PNP’s performance, Nartatez also stated that “on a day that required calm and coordination, the PNP delivered. The force stayed steady, focused and kept the event orderly from start to finish, reflecting an organization ready for moments of national attention under leadership that inspires confidence, professionalism and unity.