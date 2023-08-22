Polish fugitive nabbed by BI

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Operatives of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) fugitive search unit (FSU) arrested last August 16 a 48-year-old Polish fugitive.

BI FSU Chief Rendel Ryan Sy identified the fugitive as Cezary Krynski, who was arrested pursuant to a mission order issued by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Krynski was arrested by the FSU in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Intelligence Group, Regional Special Operations Group of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC), and Interpol NCB Manila.

The arrest stemmed from information obtained from Polish authorities through the PNP’s Intelligence Group stating that Krynski is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the district court in Bielsko-Biala for fraud, swindling, and forgery.

His name has likewise been included in the Interpol Diffusion list due to his crimes.

He was also found to be overstaying in the country, apart from being tagged as an undesirable alien.

Krynski shall remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending his eventual deportation.