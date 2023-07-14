Polish nabbed by BI-FSU for involvement in drugs

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A male Polish national wanted in his country for drug-related crimes was arrested by agents of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

In his report to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, fugitive search unit (FSU) Chief Rendel Ryan Sy identified the arrested alien as Mateusz Lukasz Pluta, 27, at Purok Uno, Can-asagan in San Juan, Siquijor.

Sy said that Pluta was the subject of a mission order issued by Tansingco after receiving information from the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime about his crimes. He is reportedly wanted in Poland for counteracting drug addiction and offense against safety in traffic violation, in violation of the Polish penal code.

Pluta faces summary deportation proceedings after being tagged by his government as a fugitive and once he is expelled from the country, he will be included in the BI’s blacklist to prevent him from returning.

Meanwhile, he will be temporarily held at the San Juan Police Station prior to his transfer to the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig.