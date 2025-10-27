POMC honors winning SEAnehan short films, SEAning paintings

Secretary Andres C. Centino with SEAnehan Short Film Competition grand prize winner Biyahe Production from Our Lady of Fatima University Pampanga

Secretary Andres C. Centino with SEAnehan Short Film Competition grand prize winner Biyahe Production from Our Lady of Fatima University Pampanga

The Presidential Office for Maritime Concerns, which serves as the secretariat for the National Maritime Council, has recognized the winners of the 2025 SEAnehan Short Film and SEAning Painting competitions at the Yuchengco Museum, RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

The POMC organized the event to raise public awareness on maritime issues, with the theme “Nagkakaisang Kapuluan, Panatag na Karagatan” (United Archipelago, Peaceful Ocean).

This initiative is part of the country’s annual Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month (MANAMo), which is celebrated every September.

The SEAnehan Short Film competition, a partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, aims to showcase significant stories of the Philippine seas and maritime life through filmmaking. Similarly, the SEAning Art Exhibit, which displayed the winning artworks at Centro de Turismo, was done in collaboration with the Intramuros Administration.

The SEAnehan grand prize went to Biyahe Production from Our Lady of Fatima University (OLFU) Pampanga with their documentary “Alon ng Pag-asa” (Wave of Hope), which sheds light on maritime realities in Mariveles, Bataan.

The Biyahe Production team includes Sean Ullysis P. Gutierrez, Vince Luigi R. Blanco, Ma. Andrea S. Deloria, Joshua C. Caraan, and Vincent Gabriel S. Bravo. They were guided by teacher-adviser Bryan Dave B. Perez and the rest of the OLFU-Pampanga AB Communication faculty led by Wenri E. De Guzman.

“Habi ng Kapuluan” by Reng Films, made up of Rainnier Toledo Singson, Izza Rhian Malabuyog Camacho, Merrick Angelicus Laza Benosa, and Raemond Morete Toledo from University of Baguio, placed second.

“Bantay Dagat” by Maritime Lenses, comprised of Gil G. Espia III, Cyrell D. Vito, Adrian Clyde S. Larano, Lyvemae F. Uy, and Gene Matthew H. Madayag from John B. Lacson Foundation Maritime University (Arevalo), Inc. took home the third prize.

De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde film faculty and FDCP Technical Consultant for Academic Linkages Seymour Sanchez, Cebu-based filmmaker, photographer, and critic JT Trinidad, and Pelikulove founder and president Ellen Ongkeko-Marfil selected the winning entries for SEAnehan from a pool of 31 films that depicted the beauty, challenges, and profound connection to the Philippines’ archipelagic heritage.

For the SEAning painting competition, Phoemela Xandre B. Yumul won the SEAning grand prize with her entry “Bangkang Dahon, Bayang Nagkakaisa.”

Reynaldo Barrero Jr.’s “Iisa Lang ang Ating Sagwan Patungo sa Kaunlaran” and Lance Kirby Yaneza’s “Pilipinas Atin Ito” secured the second and third prizes in the painting competition, respectively.

SEAning judges Janos Delacruz of BahaySining, Carminda David of Art Camp Gallery, and Bryan Anthony Paraiso of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines evaluated 32 artworks from Albay, Bataan, Baguio, Camarines Norte, Iloilo, Leyte, Nueva Ecija, Samar, and Metro Manila, among others.

Secretary Andres C. Centino, Presidential Assistant for Maritime Affairs and Head of the POMC, delivered the opening remarks and led the awarding of winners during the program.