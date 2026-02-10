Home>Lifestyle>People and Places>Pope Leo XIV declares Holy Rosary Parish in Angeles City as minor basilica
Pope Leo XIV declares Holy Rosary Parish in Angeles City as minor basilica

Holy Rosary Parish

THE Holy Rosary Parish Church in Angeles City is now a minor basilica.

This, after Pope Leo XIV approved the request of Archbishop Florentino Lavarias of San Fernando to declare as minor basilica the said parish owing to its ‘strong liturgical life’ and ‘long-standing Marian devotion.’

It is the first minor basilica in the Archdiocese of San Fernando and the 30th in the country.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) announced that the said elevation was allowed by the Pope, through a decree from the Dicastery for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments.

The decree dated January 21, 2026 was received by the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila through Fr. Manuel Sta. Maria, on February 10.

The minor basilica is a Church given special status by the Pope in recognition of its historical significance, strong liturgical life and significance as a center of faith.

